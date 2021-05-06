Vacciness Potential Dangers and Blood Clots- Dr Harold Gunatillake

In February 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a few his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injection The first case of CVT after AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was detected in a woman, 37-year-old in Norway. CAT scan had shown the brain clot, when admitted to the ED in the hospital. It was also found that the platelet count was also incredibly low.

She died after two days.

This was one of 16 cases reported.

In the 16 cases reported the researchers found one or two thrombotic, i.e., clotting events such as cerebral venous thrombosis-referred to as CVT: some had internal visceral organs vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism-meaning a clot from elsewhere in the lungs, 6 of them had died. Five of them had multiple vein clots all over the body.



Global health experts came under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europe’s vaccination rollout.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, 45 million COVID shots have been delivered across the region.

“The benefits continue to outweigh the risks, but this is a serious concern, and it does need serious and detailed scientific evaluation,” Emer Cooke, head of the EU regulator, told a news conference.

https://youtu.be/yy1b_t2b27g

Website:

www.Doctorharold.com

The EU’s largest members – Germany, France, and Italy – suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine pending the outcome of investigations into unusual cases of a rare cerebral thrombosis in people who had received it.

In Britain, the epidemiologists noted that similar cases have not been found after giving AstraZeneca earlier and has given more than 10 million doses.

“A very likely explanation of at least some of the clotting disorders seen are a result of COVID-19 rather than the vaccine,” said Stephen Evans, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

A few days later the US government stated that the same effect was seen in 6 cases among 6.8 million people given a similar vaccine from Johnson & Johnsen.

The vaccine was paused till further investigations were done by the researchers.

The method used by the researchers, was to detect platelet factor 4(PF4) heparin, as a platelet activation test to detect platelet-activating antibodies.

Another test is called the D-Timer Test, looking for D-dimers in blood which is a protein fragment that is made when a blood clot dissolves in your body.

The bottom line is that platelets are being activated to form the clots, with COVID vaccines, a recent finding by the researchers.

This may have not been a priority during the three-phase clinical testing trial period. Final phase is done on human clinical trials that must provide scientific evidence which demonstrates that the benefits of a vaccine greatly outweigh any risks.

It must be noted that blood clotting was also found in more cases contracting the COVID-19 and had acute respiratory syndromes with pulmonary blood clots, and the WHO by March 2020, had declared the disease a pandemic.

Respiratory symptoms are the fundamental feature of the disease, evidence is emerging which indicates that the disease is associated with coagulation dysfunction which predisposes patients to an increased risk of both venous and arterial thromboembolism (TE) and potentially increased mortality risk consequently.

Some studies have reported that thrombo-embolic (TE) rates after COVID-19 infection, as high as 40- 70%, and most of them were admitted into intensive care units and potentially death. Credit must be given for developing in record time, COVID-19 vaccines, without compromising safety and with massive global cooperation.

When Ebola exploded across West Africa in 2014, it took more than five years to get a vaccine approved by drug regulators.

Fast forward to 2020, and researchers were able to develop multiple protective coronavirus vaccines and get them authorised within 12 months of the virus being discovered. It is a spectacular and unparalleled scientific achievement — and promises to help bring the pandemic under control.

We must give credit to those scientists who have spent years building vaccine technologies that could be quickly adapted to emerging viral threats. During the early stages of the COVID-19 vaccine trials, the priority was to produce vaccines with the hope of controlling the endemic. The issue of blood clots after the vaccine was not a priority and not thought of at that stage though a few cases have had small clot formations, and the priority was only to check on the efficacy of the vaccines.

Blood clots were a risk factor in most of the cases of those who contracted the COVID-19 infection. Elevated levels of a blood clotting factor were linked to worse outcomes in severe COVID 19. 3Those severe COVID 19 infections were found to have a high level of the blood clotting protein factor V, and they were at high risk of getting deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism, according to a study by Harvard Medical School investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital.

It appears that blood clotting is a phenomenon in both situations- with COVID infections and post COVID vaccinations. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it has so far found no causal link between the vaccine and the incidents. The World Health Organization has also said there was no proven link and people

should not panic. The EU regulator have released its findings, but its head, Emer Cooke, said she saw no reason to change its recommendation of AstraZeneca – one of four vaccines that it has approved for use.

“The benefits continue to outweigh the risks, but this is a serious concern, and it does need serious and detailed scientific evaluation,” Cooke told a news conference.

No evidence that recent blood clot deaths were linked to COVID vaccine. The TGA has confirmed there is ‘no likely association’ between the deaths of two NSW men and the AstraZeneca vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been linked to blood clots in an exceedingly small number of cases.

(Image: AAP)

Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) head Professor John Skerritt has called for calm in relation to recent reports of two men who died from blood clots after they had received the AstraZeneca COVIDvaccine. Professor Skerritt said the current evidence ‘doesn’t suggest a likely association’ between the deaths and the vaccine and pointed out that blood clots are ‘one of the more significant causes’ of death in Australia. While it is believed both men received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been linked to blood clots in a small number of cases, he said both patients had a history of ‘various clotting disorders. ‘We do have to remember that, sadly, every week in Australia, 3000 people die of all sorts of causes,’ he said.

After watching this video presentation, you would be in half a mind whether to have the jab or not. I am sure, most of your friends here and abroad, including Sri Lanka would say, “Have it”.

Thanks for watching this video and the talk.

Stay safe.

Goodbye for now.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and whilst the author will endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, eLanka makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the eLanka website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained in this article for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. In otherwords, eLanka In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this website / article. Also please note that through this website / web page articles you are able to link to other websites which are not under the control of eLanka and therefore we have no control over the nature, content and availability of those sites. The inclusion of any links does not necessarily imply a recommendation or endorse the views expressed within them