“VALE’ EDDIE BAPTIST” – By Des Kelly

There is not very much more that I could add to the excellent tribute to Eddie, by Chris. Lawton, simply to say that, as another Royal Ceylon Navy man, I too had the pride and privilege of serving with Eddie who was at our main Naval Land Base, H.M.Cy.S. Gemunu, Colombo Fort.

If I remember this correctly, Eddie was a “Killick” or Leading Seaman in the Executive Branch of the Navy in which I joined up as a Supply Assistant in 1953. This, I remember very clearly. Eddie Baptist was one Sailor, admired, looked up to, and totally respected by both the Officers and Men of all branches of the Navy, and we had many of them. He had this certain Charisma, afforded to very few. Even as a Leading Seaman, he could “order” junior ratings like us to do our drills, rifle drills, marching orders, etc., etc., which he DID!!, on the Parade Grounds, when he had to, but, right from the start, there was never any malice or showmanship on his part. Eddie just wanted us to look good, smart & work as one, which was expected of the Senior Force.

I still remember him telling us, that when we “Ordered Arms”, he wanted to hear every rifle butt in the Platoon hit the ground with big CLICK!! Eddie gave the order, and we obeyed. Off the Parade Ground, he was a different guy. Always helpful, kind & compassionate, he gave us, Junior recruits the chance to realize that joining the Navy was not the worst thing we did in our lives, in fact, partly because of Eddie Baptist, I always say that serving the Royal Ceylon Navy, when I did, was definitely the BEST thing I ever did in my life.

There were many Chief Petty Officers in the R.Cy.N.

at the time, but the Special Designation of C.P.O. (Master At Arms), belonged only to Eddie Baptist. This title was originated for him.

On behalf of eLanka, I would like to convey our deepest sympathies to Moira Baptist, and the rest of Eddies’ family. Eddie my friend, you were a great man in anyone’s book, and will never be forgotten by those who love you.

Sleep peacefully, and may the breezes of the Indian Ocean blow gently over you. God bless you.

Desmond Kelly.

Editor-In-Chief (eLanka)

Edward Charles Benjamin Baptist: By CHRIS. J. LAWTON

Chief Petty Officer. Master at Arms, Royal Ceylon Navy ( Retd. )

Edward Charles Benjamin Baptist ( Eddie ), was born on 29th. May 1928 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He would have entered his 92nd year next month ,- a good and blessed innings in Life for us human beings. It has been a life lived well as a good Christian, as a loyal servant to his country in the service of the Royal Ceylon Navy ( now Sri Lanka ), as a loving husband, a devoted father of four sons, grandfather of nine and great grandfather of two children. An impressive and blessed legacy indeed ensuring that his surviving wife , Moira, will continue to be surrounded with love and care.

I first met Eddie when I joined the Royal Ceylon Navy in March 1951 – that would be 69 years ago. At Naval Headquarters in Galle Buck ( upper Chatham Street ) Colombo Fort, I had finished my tense interview , Medical check and collected my uniforms. I then walked into the “ Gemunu Barracks “ which was situated across Galle Buck road where the present new Light House is. I was literally terrified because every Service person I met had a stern and almost condescending manner about them. Then I met Eddie who was in the Regulating Office which controlled the activities of all personnel in the Barracks. He looked at me and gave me the first “ Welcome “ smile which encouraged me immensely. They say that at most times, the “ First impression is the Last impression “ And in this instance it has proved to be absolutely true. Throughout my entire career of nearly twenty years in the Navy and even later, I have never forgotten his smile and his demeanour as a true gentleman even though he was in the strict , rigid and demanding service of the country’s Defence Forces.

Eddie was among the first batch of Naval Parade Drill and Rifle Movement Instructors..in the Royal Ceylon Navy. Many of us would admire him standing so erect and smart in his pristine white Service uniform , Cap and shining black boots and gaiters on the Parade Ground . His commands could be heard, loud, clear and crisp. His power of command was superb and the sailors executed the drills flawlessly.

During the latter part of his service in the Navy, Eddie was entrusted with the task of being the Master at Arms . This is a very responsible and arduous job as this Office maintained discipline, controlled and regulated the activities and movements of all the hundreds of sailors in either the ship or Shore Establishment . Not many who held this position were liked or trusted by the sailors, and even Officers. But Eddie was the rare exception. He had the uncanny knack of blending Discipline with Understanding and Compassion . The hall marks of a true Gentleman. Both, his subordinates and even his Superiors respected , trusted and liked him.

Eddie had other attributes too. He excelled in Hockey, Soccer and Cricket . He represented the Navy in Inter Service, Inter ship, and Inter Club matches.

Moira, we know that life has not been easy for you during the last few declining years of Eddie’s life. Apart from being witty and jovial , you have always been a loving and very caring wife. We, the ex Royal Ceylon Naval personnel here, salute you. We wish you a life of peace and good health with your family. Keep your Faith, as it is only the Good Shepherd who can give you the comfort and strength you need now, and in the years ahead.

Farewell, my Instructor and very dear friend Eddie, we will meet again soon. May stern seas and fair winds take you to your place of Eternal rest with the Good Shepherd.

They shall not grow old as we who are left grow old. Age shall not weary them or the years condemn At the rising of the Sun and at the setting We will remember them.

CHRIS. J. LAWTON, Order of Australia.

Chartered Engineer ( Lond.)

Lieut. (E) RCyN. retd.