“VALE’ EDDIE BAPTIST” – By Des Kelly

There is not very much more that I could add to the excellent tribute to Eddie, by Chris. Lawton, simply to say that, as another Royal Ceylon Navy man, I too had the pride and privilege of serving with Eddie who was at our main Naval Land Base, H.M.Cy.S. Gemunu, Colombo Fort. 

If I remember this correctly, Eddie was a “Killick” or Leading Seaman in the Executive Branch of the Navy in which I joined up as a Supply Assistant in 1953. This, I remember very clearly. Eddie Baptist was one Sailor, admired, looked up to, and totally respected by both the Officers and Men of all branches of the Navy, and we had many of them. He had this certain Charisma, afforded to very few. Even as a Leading Seaman, he could “order” junior ratings like us to do our drills, rifle drills, marching orders, etc., etc., which he DID!!, on the Parade Grounds, when he had to, but, right from the start, there was never any malice or showmanship on his part. Eddie just wanted us to look good, smart & work as one, which was expected of the Senior Force. 

I still remember him telling us, that when we “Ordered Arms”, he wanted to hear every rifle butt in the Platoon hit the ground with big CLICK!! Eddie gave the order, and we obeyed. Off the Parade Ground, he was a different guy. Always helpful, kind & compassionate, he gave us, Junior recruits the chance to realize that joining the Navy was not the worst thing we did in our lives, in fact, partly because of Eddie Baptist, I always say that serving the Royal Ceylon Navy, when I did, was definitely the BEST thing I ever did in my life.

          There were many Chief Petty Officers in the R.Cy.N.

at the time, but the Special Designation of C.P.O. (Master At Arms), belonged only to Eddie Baptist. This title was originated for him. 

          On behalf of eLanka, I would like to convey our deepest sympathies to Moira Baptist, and the rest of Eddies’ family. Eddie my friend, you were a great man in anyone’s book, and will never be forgotten by those who love you.

Sleep peacefully, and may the breezes of the Indian Ocean blow gently over you. God bless you.   

Desmond Kelly

Desmond Kelly. 
Editor-In-Chief (eLanka)

Edward  Charles  Benjamin  Baptist: By CHRIS. J. LAWTON

Edward Charles

Chief Petty Officer. Master at Arms, Royal Ceylon Navy ( Retd. )
Edward Charles Benjamin Baptist ( Eddie ), was born on 29th. May 1928 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He would have entered his 92nd year next month ,- a good and blessed innings in Life for us human beings. It has been a life lived well as a good Christian, as a loyal servant to his country in the service of the Royal Ceylon Navy ( now Sri Lanka ), as a loving husband, a devoted father of four sons, grandfather of nine and great grandfather of two children. An impressive and blessed legacy indeed ensuring that his surviving wife , Moira, will continue to be surrounded with love and care.

I  first  met  Eddie  when  I  joined  the  Royal  Ceylon  Navy  in  March  1951 –  that  would  be  69  years  ago. At  Naval  Headquarters  in  Galle  Buck  ( upper Chatham  Street ) Colombo  Fort, I  had  finished  my  tense  interview , Medical  check  and  collected  my  uniforms. I  then  walked  into  the  “ Gemunu  Barracks  “  which  was  situated  across  Galle  Buck road  where  the  present  new  Light House  is. I was  literally  terrified  because  every  Service  person  I  met  had  a  stern  and  almost  condescending  manner  about  them.  Then  I  met  Eddie  who  was  in  the  Regulating  Office  which  controlled  the  activities  of  all  personnel  in  the  Barracks.  He  looked  at  me  and  gave  me  the  first   “ Welcome “ smile  which  encouraged  me  immensely. They  say  that  at  most  times, the  “ First  impression  is  the  Last  impression “  And  in  this  instance  it  has  proved  to  be  absolutely  true. Throughout  my  entire  career  of  nearly  twenty  years  in  the  Navy  and  even   later, I  have  never  forgotten   his  smile  and  his  demeanour  as  a  true  gentleman  even  though  he  was  in  the  strict , rigid  and  demanding  service  of  the  country’s  Defence  Forces.

Eddie  was  among  the  first  batch  of  Naval  Parade  Drill  and  Rifle Movement  Instructors..in  the  Royal Ceylon Navy.  Many  of  us  would  admire  him  standing  so  erect and  smart  in  his  pristine  white  Service  uniform  , Cap  and  shining  black  boots  and  gaiters   on  the  Parade  Ground . His  commands  could  be  heard, loud, clear  and  crisp. His  power  of  command  was  superb  and  the  sailors  executed  the  drills  flawlessly.

During  the  latter  part  of  his  service  in  the  Navy, Eddie  was  entrusted  with  the  task  of  being  the  Master  at  Arms  .  This  is  a  very  responsible  and  arduous  job  as  this  Office  maintained  discipline, controlled  and  regulated  the  activities  and  movements  of  all  the  hundreds  of  sailors  in either   the  ship  or  Shore  Establishment . Not  many  who  held  this  position  were  liked  or  trusted  by  the  sailors, and  even  Officers.  But  Eddie  was  the  rare  exception.  He  had  the  uncanny  knack  of  blending  Discipline  with  Understanding  and  Compassion . The  hall  marks  of  a  true  Gentleman.  Both, his  subordinates  and  even  his  Superiors  respected , trusted  and  liked  him.

Eddie  had  other  attributes  too. He  excelled  in  Hockey, Soccer  and  Cricket .  He  represented  the  Navy  in  Inter  Service, Inter  ship,  and  Inter Club  matches.

Moira,  we  know  that  life  has  not  been  easy  for  you  during  the  last  few  declining  years  of  Eddie’s  life. Apart  from  being  witty and   jovial ,  you  have  always  been  a  loving  and  very  caring  wife.  We,  the  ex  Royal  Ceylon  Naval  personnel  here,  salute  you. We  wish  you  a  life  of  peace  and  good  health  with  your  family. Keep  your  Faith, as  it  is  only  the  Good  Shepherd  who  can  give  you  the  comfort  and  strength  you  need  now,  and  in  the  years  ahead.

Farewell, my  Instructor  and  very  dear  friend  Eddie, we  will  meet  again  soon.   May  stern  seas  and  fair  winds  take  you  to  your  place  of  Eternal  rest  with the  Good  Shepherd.                                                                  

They  shall  not  grow  old  as  we  who  are  left  grow  old. Age  shall  not  weary  them  or  the  years condemn At  the  rising  of  the  Sun  and  at  the  setting  We  will  remember  them.

                                                                                                                           

CHRIS. J. LAWTON, Order of Australia.

 Chartered Engineer ( Lond.)
Lieut. (E) RCyN. retd.

