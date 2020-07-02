VALE – HASSAN MUSAFER

An early picture of Raj and Serendib with Hassan Musafer (centre)

Source: Daily Island, June 30, 2020

The death of Hassan Musafer, at the age of 66, has certainly come as a shock to many, in the music scene.

Hassan was a reputed drummer, who performed with several well-known bands, including Mignonne and the Jetliners, and also Serendib, with Raj Senewiratne at the helm.









He was with the Jetliners during their heydays, performing with the band, on a long-term contract, in Hong Kong.

He also toured Europe, with the band Serendib.

Eventually, Hassan moved to Hong Kong and it was in that part of the world that he fell sick, early this month, and was in the intensive care unit of a hospital, in Hong Kong.

He eventually succumbed to his illness, early last week.

Hassan’s brother is Budrin Musafer – another well-known personality in the showbiz scene.

Tributes have poured in for this dynamic drummer, on social media.







