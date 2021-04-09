“VALE’ PRINCE PHILIP” – By Des Kelly

Image Source: Vulture

He was a Royal Navy Sub- Lieutenant when he first met his own Princess, whose name was Elizabeth.

The young couple fell deeply in love, got married, and started their own family. Although he, Philip, was of Royal descent himself, he was originally Prince Philip of Greece, he assumed the name Mountbatten-Windsor, after his wife’s Royal father, King George V1 died, leaving his elder daughter Princess Elizabeth to become Queen Elizabeth the 2nd, with him (Philip) to become her Consort.

This, he did, with great aplomb, always walking one step behind her, his Queen, yet giving her every support, and guiding her through everything that life brings, Royalty, being no exception to the rule. There were good times, there were bad, sometimes happy, sometimes sad, putting it simply, Queen Elizabeth didn’t care, because Philip was always there, whenever and wherever she needed him.

Over 70 years together, is a very long time indeed, but sadly, just 2 months away from becoming a famous Centurian and receiving the special congratulatory letter from his beloved wife, Prince Philip has passed on, at 99 years of age, peacefully, we believe, knowing in his heart, that he had done his best, for his wife and family.

On behalf of eLanka, I would now like to send our Sincere Condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, and every member of her Royal Family. Without any doubt, they are all going to miss a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and will never ever forget the longest serving “Consort” of all time, to this date.

May you now rest in peace, Prince Philip and may God bless your Soul.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in- Chief) eLanka.