Variety of artifacts unearthed during excavations at Galle Fort- By Sirangika Lokukaravita

Source:Timesonline

Archaeological excavations conducted parallel to the Galle Fort Conservation Project have uncovered a large number of artifacts including a section of a decorated plate thought to have been produced in Italy.

The plate believed to have been manufactured in Italy bears a logo on the back with the word ‘Medici,’ said Project Director Dr Nimal Perera of the University of Sydney. The Medici family was one of the most powerful aristocratic families in Italy who rose to prominence during the Renaissance.

Excavations have yielded many other finds including broken pieces of pottery, glass, pieces of wooden tobacco pipes, pieces of iron and animal bones.

The Galle Fort Conservation Project is being jointly undertaken by the Department of Archaeology and the Urban Development Authority.

Archaeological excavations are ongoing at several sites, including the arch-shaped structures at the fort. These excavations have also uncovered horseshoes, broken wine bottles, nails, chains and assortments of animal bones belonging to animals that were eaten by European settlers in the fort.

Conservation work is also ongoing at the main gate serving as the entrance to the Galle Fort. The gate has been closed during the conservation work as water was leaking inside hindering conservation work, archaeologists said.

Excavations on the upper part of the gate built by the British in the centre of the Fort, also uncovered a two-door design that could be used to lift or lower the gate. However, archaeologists say no such gate had ever been erected at the site.