Venous cerebral blood clots after vaccinations- post AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and other brands-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Venous cerebral blood clots after vaccinations- post AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and other brands

"As the vaccine to protect against COVID-19 continues to roll out to more and more people, there is bound to be more and more side effects. Today, we are discussing the most dreaded side effect, i.e., Cerebral Venous Thrombosis (CVT)"

Great concern of the people today is to have the COVID-19 vaccine against COVID-19 or not, and that is the question. Because of this situation the hesitancy rates seem increasing, and the anticipated herd immunity may be prolonged for at least another 4 years. Recently, it has been discovered a few people have got brain blood clots within 14 days of having the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, among the ages less than 60.

These clots have been recorded from other vaccines like Pfizer Biotech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.

The World Health Organization, the U.K.’s medicines regulator and the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis have all said that the benefits of administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot far outweigh the risks.

WHO message is not to alarm people, but to calm them down to have the jab in a general sense. But you could be the exceptional case that could have the blood clots from the jab, and that becomes part of the statistics, no concern to the public. It is only a concern to your immediate loved once and close associates.

These blood clots seem to be combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within two weeks of vaccination. They are referred to as Cerebral Venous Thrombosis (CVT).

These blood clots seem to occur in the sinus veins, and not in arteries of the brain, where the blood moves slower and the platelets have the time to over-react and clot.

Reported cases of CVT per million population, in the general population- the incidence is 0.4 due to other causes.

After Pfizer vaccine- 4 cases of CVT per million people

Moderna- 4 cases per million people

AstraZeneca- 5 cases per million people

So, the incidence of CVT is much higher among those COVID-19 who had no vaccine.

People who contract COVID-19 before the vaccine was administered, seem to be 100 times more likely to experience CVT than the general population.

It is also claimed that blood clots up to 10 times common with those who has contracted COVID-19, having had no vaccine.

This will open your mind to consider having the vaccine. You are between the devil and the deep blue sea as the expression goes.

Two teams of scientists in Europe recently said they have discovered the cause of the rare blood clots among some patients who received the first jab of AstraZenecaCOVID-19 vaccine.

CVT was also found to be more common among people who received either Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines- at a rate of between 4-5 per million.

This also means that people with corona virus infection are between 8-10 times more likely to develop the blood clots than those who have been vaccinated against it.

A group of German scientists led by Professor Andreas Greinacher from the University of Griefswald believe that blood clots in the brain of a few cases who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, is due to an overactivation of platelets in the blood. This led to the possible deadly blood clots.

This overaction seems to be due to damage to the changes in the inner lining of the veins. In such endothelial cells damage situation, the platelets seem to meet exposed collagen and von Willebrand factor, becoming activated.

Von Willebrand disease is an inherited bleeding disorder that results from the low levels of specific clotting protein in blood. This protein is called von Willebrand factor (VWF)

Von Willebrand disease is common, and in Australia there are more than 10,000 cases per year.

These activated platelets after the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine seem to change in shape and pseudopods form on their surfaces, determining a star-like appearance.

These activated platelets are coated with collagen and leads to thrombin activation. Thrombin is an enzyme in blood plasma which causes the clotting of blood by converting fibrinogen to fibrin and activates other procoagulant factors.

So, human thrombin activates clotting.

So, I hope you understood the mechanism of blood clotting in COVID-19 and after vaccination.

Recently, Australia recorded the first death from blood clots likely linked to AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. That was a woman 48 years old.

The case is the third instance of the rare blood clotting disease linked to the vaccine in Australia but the first death.

It was revealed that this woman had complicated underlying medical conditions, including diabetes.

Platelet factor 4 (PF-4)

Platelet factor 4 (PF-4) is a strong inhibitor of angiogenesis i.e., development of new blood vessels.

“There’s some good data to suggest [the AstraZeneca vaccine] is creating an inappropriate immune reaction against a protein that’s found in blood platelets called platelet factor 4,”. Platelet factor 4, or PF4, allows blood cells to communicate with each other. There are antibodies that deactivates Platelet factor 4.

These Anti-PF4 antibodies which activates platelets have been found in almost all other cases reported internationally of blood clots with thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In Australia TGA said there had been at least 885,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine administered, and only three cases of the rare blood clotting have occurred and that is equivalent to approximately one in 250,000, after AstraZeneca vaccine.

Cerebral venous thrombosis CVT

Blood clots are as prevalent with Pfizer and Moderna vaccine as with AstraZeneca.

A study by Oxford University found the number of people who receive blood clots after getting vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine are about the same for those who get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as they are for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to CBS News based on a preprint study -4 in one million people experienced CVT after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

With AstraZeneca 5 in 1 million had CVT.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine use has been halted or limited in many countries on blood clot concerns.

Seven people have died from unusual blood clots after getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK.

UK vaccine regulator reports 68 more cases of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca jabs in total 168cases- but insists ‘benefits outweigh risks’ with 21 million people now having had the shot.

Moderna vaccine CVT incidence =4.1 %per million people

Rare blood clots occurring in combination with thrombocytopenia.

Possibility of exceedingly rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within two weeks of vaccinations in 86 European cases.

Plausible explanation for these rare side effects is an immune response to the vaccine.

Benefits of vaccination outweighs the risk.

All vaccines have a risk, but the risk is small.

The UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, has concluded from its review of cases in the UK that the overall risk of the rare blood clots was approximately one in 250,000.

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, U.S. health agencies called for a “pause” in use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after ongoing safety monitoring identified a rare blood clotting disorder in six people who had received the vaccine.

This adverse event is extremely rare.

Those who have not had any specific vaccine so far, should not rush to any conclusions about the vaccine. Over 31 million people in the US have received at least one dose of the vaccine with minimal side effects.

Even the few cases of the dreaded CVT incidence, people are bound to increase their fears, and in half a mind whether to have or not have the jab. However, there is an inconclusive link between the disorder and vaccines, and it is stressed that the vaccines are safe. The disorder is not enough to avoid getting the vaccine.

The risk of developing a serious illness from Covid-19 is much greater than developing the rare disorder.

Scientists have repeatedly insisted that there is no proof that the extremely rare cerebral blood clots are from the coronavirus vaccines.

So, in a way it is essential to have the jab, considering these serious episodes.

If you ask for my advice, you should have the jab, especially if you are planning travel during the festive season.

Hope this video talk was useful. Stay safe and Goodbye for now.