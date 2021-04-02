                                VICTOR  MELDER  SRI  LANKA LIBRARY

by In

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2021

BOOKS.

Till the Mountains Disappear, The Story of St Joseph’s College, by Avishka M. Senewiratne & Rev. Dr Stanley Abeysekera, 2020

(Donated by Nirmal De Silva, Colombo & Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)

Glimpses of Sri Lankan & Australian Relations by Rodney Arambewela & Cedric Forster, 1998 (TWO COPIES) St Mary’s Church, Bambalapitiya, Colombo – A Centenary Celebration, 1908 – 2008 Holy Family Convent Dehiwela, Sri Lanka, Reflections – Diamond Jubilee, 1935 – 1995 Records of the Jubilee Celebrations of the Arrival of The Sylvestro-Benedictine Monks in Sri Lanka (1845-1995), 1995 The Coolie Bishop, Life of Dom Bernard Regno, OSB, Bishop of Kandy by Fr Dunstan Barsenbach, OSB, 1979. Colombo Heat by Christopher Hudson, 1986 Funny Boy by Shyam Selvadurai, 1994 Elephant Walk by Robert Standish, 1954

(No’s 2 – 9, Donated by Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)

MAGAZINES

Serendib, The Inflight Magazine of SriLankan Airlines, Vol 39, No 6, August 2019 Serendib, The Inflight Magazine of SriLankan Airlines, Vol 39, No 9, November 2019

(No’s 2 – 9, Donated by Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)

Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 18, Vol 5 , 2020.

NEWSLETTERS

“The Harbinger’, Family Magazine of The Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild INC (ASWG), Vol 46, No 1, February 2021 Autumn Community Newsletter, Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, BAA, March 2021 Newsletter, Sri Lanka Society of Queensland, Vol 44, No 1, March 2021. “Silverscene”, Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club, Qld, March/April 2021. “Outreach Newsletter, Voluntary Outreach Club Inc (VOC), March 2021.

OTHERS

In Memoriam of Lord Abbot D. Anselm Weerasinghe, OSB, 1948 Jetwing Blue, Negombo, Sri Lanka, Green Directory, 2017

((No’s 1 – 2, Donated by Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)

Souvenir, “Thomian Night”, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, Annual Ball, 1989 Souvenir, “Grand Slam Nite”, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, Annual Dinner Dance, 1996. Souvenir, “Night of the Stars”, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, Annual Dinner Dance, 1998 Souvenir, “A Night to Remember”, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, Annual Dinner Dance, 1999. Souvenir, 150th Anniversary Gala Dinner Dance, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, 2001. Souvenir, Celebrating 125 years of the ‘Battle of the Blues’, STC OBA, Australia, Gala Dinner Dance, 2004. Souvenir, “Blue Black & Blue Extravaganza”, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, Annual Dinner Dance, 2005. Souvenir, “A Moment in Time” Annual Dinner Dance, St Thomas’ College, OBA, Melbourne, 2006. Souvenir, “A Celebration of Winter”, Annual Dinner Dance, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, 2007. Souvenir, “Happy 21st Birthday”, Dinner Dance, Holy Family Convent Past Pupils Association Australia, 2000. CD of Articles Relating to History of Military Aviation in Ceylon/Sri Lanka, compiled by Group Captain Kumar Kirinde, March 2021.

(No’s 3 – 13, Donated by Odath Weerasinghe, Dandenong North, Vic)

Quarantine Measures for Travelers Arriving from Overseas during the Pandemic, Sri Lanka Ministry of Health. Keynote Address by J. B. Muller at the Second AGM of the Burgher Association of Sri Lanka, September 13, 2003. Promoting Reconciliation, Accountability and Human Rights in Sri Lanka, Annual Report HN Human Rights Council, February 9, 2021. Report on Forced Cremation & Continuing Challenge for Human Rights in Sri Lanka, compiled by COSMOS UK, March 3, 2021. Development Plan for Greater Galle Area, 2019 – 2030, Part 1 & Part 2. – Urban Development Authority, Galle.

