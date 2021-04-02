VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >
THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, THEY ARE MOST WELCOME. PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2021
BOOKS.
- Till the Mountains Disappear, The Story of St Joseph’s College, by Avishka M. Senewiratne & Rev. Dr Stanley Abeysekera, 2020
(Donated by Nirmal De Silva, Colombo & Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)
- Glimpses of Sri Lankan & Australian Relations by Rodney Arambewela & Cedric Forster, 1998 (TWO COPIES)
- St Mary’s Church, Bambalapitiya, Colombo – A Centenary Celebration, 1908 – 2008
- Holy Family Convent Dehiwela, Sri Lanka, Reflections – Diamond Jubilee, 1935 – 1995
- Records of the Jubilee Celebrations of the Arrival of The Sylvestro-Benedictine Monks in Sri Lanka (1845-1995), 1995
- The Coolie Bishop, Life of Dom Bernard Regno, OSB, Bishop of Kandy by Fr Dunstan Barsenbach, OSB, 1979.
- Colombo Heat by Christopher Hudson, 1986
- Funny Boy by Shyam Selvadurai, 1994
- Elephant Walk by Robert Standish, 1954
(No’s 2 – 9, Donated by Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)
MAGAZINES
- Serendib, The Inflight Magazine of SriLankan Airlines, Vol 39, No 6, August 2019
- Serendib, The Inflight Magazine of SriLankan Airlines, Vol 39, No 9, November 2019
(No’s 2 – 9, Donated by Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)
- Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 18, Vol 5 , 2020.
NEWSLETTERS
- “The Harbinger’, Family Magazine of The Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild INC (ASWG), Vol 46, No 1, February 2021
- Autumn Community Newsletter, Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, BAA, March 2021
- Newsletter, Sri Lanka Society of Queensland, Vol 44, No 1, March 2021.
- “Silverscene”, Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club, Qld, March/April 2021.
- “Outreach Newsletter, Voluntary Outreach Club Inc (VOC), March 2021.
OTHERS
- In Memoriam of Lord Abbot D. Anselm Weerasinghe, OSB, 1948
- Jetwing Blue, Negombo, Sri Lanka, Green Directory, 2017
((No’s 1 – 2, Donated by Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)
- Souvenir, “Thomian Night”, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, Annual Ball, 1989
- Souvenir, “Grand Slam Nite”, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, Annual Dinner Dance, 1996.
- Souvenir, “Night of the Stars”, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, Annual Dinner Dance, 1998
- Souvenir, “A Night to Remember”, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, Annual Dinner Dance, 1999.
- Souvenir, 150th Anniversary Gala Dinner Dance, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, 2001.
- Souvenir, Celebrating 125 years of the ‘Battle of the Blues’, STC OBA, Australia, Gala Dinner Dance, 2004.
- Souvenir, “Blue Black & Blue Extravaganza”, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, Annual Dinner Dance, 2005.
- Souvenir, “A Moment in Time” Annual Dinner Dance, St Thomas’ College, OBA, Melbourne, 2006.
- Souvenir, “A Celebration of Winter”, Annual Dinner Dance, St Thomas’ College OBA, Melbourne, 2007.
- Souvenir, “Happy 21st Birthday”, Dinner Dance, Holy Family Convent Past Pupils Association Australia, 2000.
- CD of Articles Relating to History of Military Aviation in Ceylon/Sri Lanka, compiled by Group Captain Kumar Kirinde, March 2021.
(No’s 3 – 13, Donated by Odath Weerasinghe, Dandenong North, Vic)
- Quarantine Measures for Travelers Arriving from Overseas during the Pandemic, Sri Lanka Ministry of Health.
- Keynote Address by J. B. Muller at the Second AGM of the Burgher Association of Sri Lanka, September 13, 2003.
- Promoting Reconciliation, Accountability and Human Rights in Sri Lanka, Annual Report HN Human Rights Council, February 9, 2021.
- Report on Forced Cremation & Continuing Challenge for Human Rights in Sri Lanka, compiled by COSMOS UK, March 3, 2021.
- Development Plan for Greater Galle Area, 2019 – 2030, Part 1 & Part 2. – Urban Development Authority, Galle.
