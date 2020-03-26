







Victorian Government Response – Coronavirus

Accurate as of 5pm – 24 March 2020

The situation is changing rapidly. It is important that you stay up to date with the latest information about Coronavirus and the steps being taken to manage this health pandemic by using the below links.

For Victorian Government updates regarding Coronavirus please visit:

Coronavirus updates

https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

General

State of Emergency

https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/state-emergency

On Monday 16 March, the Victorian Government declared a State of Emergency in Victoria to combat coronavirus and help to provide the Chief Health Officer with the powers he needs to enforce 14-day isolation requirements for:

Travellers arriving in Victoria

Mass gatherings

Cruise ships

Aged care

Non-essential business closures

Under the State of Emergency people who don’t comply with a directive could receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.

Victoria Police

https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/statement-from-the-premier-33/

Victoria Police has established a squad of 500 officers to enforce containment measures that have been put in place to combat the coronavirus. Coordinated through the Police Operations Centre, the officers will be out in the community doing spot checks on returning travellers who are in 14-day isolation, as well as enforcing the bans on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Under the State of Emergency people who don’t comply with a directive could receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.

Health

$437 million Health System boost

https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/extra-funding-boost-for-health-system-covid-19-response/

Victoria’s health system is getting a massive $437 million boost from the Andrews Labor Government to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic, on top of the $100 million elective surgery blitz below.

$100 million response package

https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/covid-19-capacity-boost-as-elective-surgery-blitz-starts/

New hospital beds will be opened to manage coronavirus patients, and more than 7,000 Victorians will be fast-tracked for elective surgery in the next few weeks, as part of a new $100 million coronavirus response package.

Education

Schools

https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/information-education-sector-coronavirus-disease-covid-19

The Premier has announced that school holidays for government schools in Victoria will be brought forward, starting on 24 March. The decision was made on the expert health advice provided by the Victorian Chief Health Officer.

Schools will re-open for Term 2 unless the Chief Health Officer advises otherwise.

Business

Victorian Government support for businesses hit by Coronavirus

https://www.business.vic.gov.au/disputes-disasters-and-succession-planning/illness-and-business-management-plan/coronavirus-business-support

The $1.7 billion economic survival and jobs package was developed following discussions at National Cabinet and complements the work of the Federal Government. The package includes:

$550 million in payroll tax refunds

Rent relief for commercial tenants in government buildings

The Government paying all outstanding supplier invoices within five business days

$500 million for a business support fund, to be accessed by the hardest hit sectors

$500 million Working for Victoria Fund to help workers who have lost their jobs find new opportunities, including work cleaning public infrastructure or delivering

Social support

Emergency relief packages for Victorians

https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/emergency-relief-packages-for-victorians-who-need-it-most/

The emergency relief program will support people in mandatory self-isolation, and have little or no food, and no network of family and friends to support them. The program will be coordinated by the Red Cross in partnership with Foodbank Victoria and under the direction of the State Relief Coordinator.

It will start from 23 March and can be accessed by calling Victoria’s dedicated coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398.

Homelessness and Public Housing Support

https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/more-homelessness-and-public-housing-support-in-covid-19-fight/

The Andrews Labor Government is providing a $6 million funding boost to reduce the incidence of rough sleeping and homelessness and to make sure those with coronavirus, who are experiencing homelessness, have somewhere safe to get well and get back on their feet.







