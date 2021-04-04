Victory celebrations …Down Under

Sri Lanka’s World Cup win, in 1996, is still a big scene, throughout the world, especially where Sri Lankan cricket fans reside.

The 25th Anniversary of our triumph, when we beat Australia, in the finals, in Lahore, Pakistan, made the headlines, here, as well, with the entire match being shown, again, on TV.

Wednesday, March 17th, 2021, was the 25th Anniversary of that memorable win, and Sri Lankans, Down Under, residing in Melbourne, gathered at Upali’s, in Melbourne, to celebrate that victory and to raise much needed funds for the Indira Cancer Trust (Sri Lanka).

Those who attended the evening function included four well-known personalities from the former organisation, The Sri Lanka Cricket Foundation of Australia – Quintus de Zyla, Bertie Ekenaike, Ian Crawford and David Cruse, along with a number of other members of that entity who were extremely influential in the development, and well being, of Sri Lankan International Cricket.

The event supported the “We Wear Pink Wednesday” programme, initiated by 1996 team member Roshan Mahanama, and his family.

The evening was an enormous success due to the support of those attending (paying an entry fee), and taking an active part in the various raffles, etc.

David Flintoff, of Hurdler Australia, and partner Craig King (lawyer) made available a Medallion set, which was the elite main prize.

The organisers of this event also had support coming their way from various companies, and people, who, in their own way, donated prizes, table wines, soft drinks and other gifts.

David and Cathy Cruse, who run Upali’s, decided to close the restaurant to the public, for that particular night, in order support the event, with a wonderful cricket theme from the 12th Man Bar, through the “Clocks of the Cricket World Arch”.

A total of $4000 was presented to Roshan Mahanama’s Charity ” Indra Cancer Trust,” with the support of all who attended the function.