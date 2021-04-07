Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Video by Eshantha de Andrado for Easter in the backdrop of Holy Land

Apr 7, 2021

Eshantha de Andrado is a deep bass – often referred to as the present day Jim Reeves, and is associated with so many choirs – including OKTAVE, St. Mary’s Choral Group, the LG Singers and the Peterite Chorale.

He does regular concerts in Colombo – mostly Christian based, but also has a wide repertoire in his bag.

This was his dedication for Easter this year.

Just over 2000 years ago, a man called Jesus walked the earth for a brief 33 years. The impact of his life still resonates across the world, and is almost palpable in the very same streets he trod. Because he lives.
 

