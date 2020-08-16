Video on Resistant Starch and health benefits by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Transcript:

Let us discuss today, the importance of knowing what resistant starch is and its benefits to humans.

Starch is an odorless, tasteless, soft white substance that is made by all green plants.

They are classified according to structure or source, as follows:

RS1 resists digestion because it is bound within the fibrous cell walls. Sources: whole or partially milled grains, legumes, and seeds.

RS2 resists digestion because of the granule’s nature, Sources: raw potatoes, some legumes, unripe bananas, and high amylose starches, such as high amylose corn

RS3 is a man-made and chemically modified starch found in a wide range of products.

By definition- Resistant starch is a type of starch that does not get digested in the digestive tract, it is resistant to digestion by the gut enzymes, and considered a type of dietary fiber.









Gut microbiota your best internal friends seem to like them.

They ferment these resistant starches into short chain fatty acids which keeps your large gut inner lining healthy, preventing inflammatory diseases, including cancer.

Where do you find them?

1. Some forms of resistant starch are found naturally in foods we consume, such as bananas, potatoes, grains, and legumes

2. Some resistant starch is found modified commercially and incorporated into food products.

3. There is a way to make dietary starch in grains resistant and let us discuss the process.

Rice is a good example that can be modified to become a resistant starch.

Rice seems to be the major carb component in the staple diet and the mainstay of dozens of different cuisines around the world, among Asians, including Sri Lankans.

White rice gets digested and absorbed into the blood stream as glucose and cause a glucose spike which is not the best management of diabetes, and your waistline, too.

In fact, one cup of cooked rice contains around 240 starchy calories that can be quickly converted into fat if they are not burnt off.

Unprocessed rice seems to be better choice for the diabetics, as the absorption into the blood stream as glucose is slower and unlikely to produce glucose spikes.









Diabetics can enjoy rice daily by modifying the process of cooking to make it more resistant for absorption in your gut.

Research done in Sri Lanka by Sudheer James, an undergraduate chemistry student from the College of Chemical Sciences in Sri Lanka, has discovered a simple way of cooking the grain that dramatically cuts its calories by as much as 50%, and also offers some important health benefits.

Into the pot containing the boiling water to cook the rice, add two tablespoons of coconut oil, and then add the raw rice.

After the rice is cooked, cool it in the refrigerator for about 12 hours. Next day, you simply microwave the rice to warm it up and there you have a fluffy white rice that is significantly better for you.

This is referred to as resistant rice which hardly gets absorbed through your gut as glucose and store as fat and has a low-calorie content.

You will be delighted to know that fried rice and pilaf style rice both seem to have more resistant starch than the more commonly prepared steamed rice.









This applies to noodles and pasta: cool down before reheating and eating it greatly increased the content of resistant starch.

The oil added works by interacting with the starch molecules and changes its architecture.

Cooling cooked rice, pasta, or noodles for 12 hours in the fridge leads to formation of hydrogen bonds between the amylase molecules outside the rice grains which also turns it into a resistant starch.

Re heating the rice, pasta, or noodles after keeping in the fridge overnight does not change the resistant starch levels.

Adequate fiber intake at least 30g per day is important for achieving a healthy balanced diet, which reduces the risk of developing a range of chronic diseases.

Resistant starch is a form of prebiotic fiber that the large gut microbiota feeds on through a process of fermentation, producing short chain fatty acids

Short-chain fatty acids are produced by the friendly bacteria in your gut. In fact, they are the main source of nutrition for the cells in your colon. Short-chain fatty acids may also play an important role in health and disease. They may reduce the risk of inflammatory diseases, type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease and other conditions

These short chain fatty acids are Acetate, Propionate, and butyrate

Propionate is mainly involved in producing glucose in the liver









Eating a lot of fiber-rich foods, such as veggies, fruits, and legumes, increases the short chain fatty acids

Resistant starch foods

Cooked, chilled potatoes.

Beans and legumes. Such as beans, peas, and lentils

Green (or just ripe) bananas.

Green plantains.

Reheated rice.

Jerusalem artichokes (a.k.a.

Corn tortillas.

Oats.

chickpeas

Barley.

Resistant starch food’s fiber

Has more health benefits than the fiber in most veggies and non-resistant starchy foods.

Resistant starch can kill precancerous polyps in the colon

Prevent diabetes by improving insulin senility and regulating blood sugar.

Maintain healthy body weight









Reduce inflammation

Prevent or treat inflammatory bowel disease

Promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Bottomline:

Resistant starch in carbohydrate foods is a new concept discovered to reduce the absorption of glucose. It also feeds the beneficial gut microbiota producing their health benefits to the gut, boosting the immunity, and benefiting the general health.

Resistant starch is extra-especially beneficial to the diabetics who can enjoy carbs freely with no restrictions.

Hope this article was useful

Stay safe and goodbye for now.

