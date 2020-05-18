View of clean Colombo, Sri Lanka captured on Sunday before lifting of curfew on Monday (May 2020) May 18, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles Tagged clean Colombo Comments 0 View of clean Colombo, Sri Lanka captured on Sunday before lifting of curfew on Monday (May 2020) Amazing. Not a speck of dirt! Share This Post Prev TIME FOR US TO WAKE-UP AND LEND A HAND – BY Capt Elmo Jayawardena Next At the end of the road. Dylan Wickrama’s Pacific crossing on a GS powered raft is set to be made into a film.
Leave a Reply