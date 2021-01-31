Viraj Prashantha the swimmer turned ruggerite-by Althaf Nawaz

Viraj Prashantha

Source:Dailynews

Some people are blessed with born talent in certain sporting disciplines. Later they move to engage in other sports and reach the pinnacle in that sport. Viraj Prashantha Thantirige was one of them who had a liking for swimming and lifesaving from his childhood and later transformed to become the cynosure of all eyes in the game of rugby.

Viraj was born in 1971 in Colombo the late N.T. Lalith Ananda was his father and Hema de Alwis was his mother. Both of them were very keen to see their children excelling in sports. Viraj had two brothers with younger brother Champika Nishantha and elder brother Pradeep Lakshantha, who also handled the oval shaped ball from their younger days ending up representing the country while the only sister Yamuna Eishanthi concentrated on her studies. Viraj started his sporting career as a national swimmer and a lifeguard at Kinross Swimming and Life Saving Club while his two brothers were involved in playing rugby for Isipathana College.

He was adjudged the best overall junior swimmer in 1985 and went on to snatch the best senior swimmer’s award in 1987. He grabbed the ‘Bronze medal’ at Royal Life Saving Association meet and went on to save many lives.

He had the rare distinction of taking part in the long distance sea swim events such as two and six miles where he won many national awards Viraj was very particular on his studies even though he was engaged in sports. At one stage he opted to call it a day for swimming while he was gearing up for ordinary level examination. Soon after completion of the exam, he was asked to train with the school rugby team on an invitation extended by his coaches M.P.S Sallay and Sanath Martis and by the other old boys of the school.

He managed to represent the first XV team in 1989 as a flanker and in 1990 was shifted to play as a hooker by Martis and obtained school colours in both years.

After his momentary school rugby career, he was asked to join Havelock Sports Club in 1991 by his mother with his younger brother Champika Nishantha, under his elder brother Pradeep Lakshanthas captaincy where they went on to clinch the under-24 club championship.

While maturing as an accomplished player in 1991, his services were sought for the National under-24 side which toured Hong Kong. Next year he crossed over to CR and FC on an invitation extended by another legend in the game Ajith Abeyratne, where he donned the Red jersey for a marathon 15 years. While playing for the Longden Place Club in 1995, he was offered his first job at Asia Capital as a floor broker at the share market.

He captained them at Mercantile Sevens and emerged cup champions, under the guidance of Asanga Seneviratne in the same year.

The year 1996 was a memorable year in his rugby career when he was entrusted to captain CR and FC. Under his leadership they emerged the Club Rugby 7’s champions after seven years and went on to win the League Championship after 22 years coached by C.P. Abeygunawardana.

This achievement enabled Sri Lanka Rugby to appoint him as the Captain of the national team in 1998 and led the side to victory over the Northern Territory team in Darwin, Australia. He surged ahead to lead the national team at Rugby Asiad in Japan and Asian Games in Thailand in the same year.

He was a livewire in the team in1998, which grabbed the triple crown for CR under his younger brother Champika Nishantha’s leadership. He locked horns for CR and the National team until 2006 before he hung up his boots to take over coaching. In his distinguished rugby career, he played in several RugbyAsiads and Asian region tournaments for the country.

From 2007, he started coaching and coached Royal College first XV team along with his 1996 champion side coach C.P. Abeygunawardana. He has coached Isipathana, S. Thomas’, Royal and D. S. Senanayake Colleges.

He used his experience and knowledge to coach CR and FC, CH and FC and Kandy Sports Club respectively. In 2019, he was assigned to coach the national team as the forward coach. During his career he was coached by C.P.Abeygunwardena, Ana Saranapala, Ajith Abeyratne, late George Simtkin, Tony Amit, Nimal Lewke and Sanath Martis. He played with some top players like Samantha de Saram, Rohan Chinthaka Nanayakkara, Shantha Rohana Tavita Tulagase, late Joel Pera, Junior Nixon, Paul Bennet, Fillitoga Lametta, late Ajantha Cooray and Lasitha Gunaratne

He got married in 1998 and is a father of a son Harith and daughter Lyara. Harith played basketball and soccer for Stafford International School and captained the soccer team in 2019. He is pursuing higher studies at Universal College. Lyara played basketball and cricket for Bishops’ College and Colombo also captained the school cricket team in 2020.

She was also the champion house captain and is sitting for the Advanced Level exam this year. Apart from rugby he has served as the Vice President of Sri Lanka Aquatic Sports Union and is managing LHVK Creations Manufactures of promotional items for local and export markets.