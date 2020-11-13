Wales Park with majestic views of Kandy City

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Situated on a hillock in Kandy City above Kandy Lake among trees, shrubs and beautiful flower beds, Wales Park is a small park ideal for a leisurely stroll.

The park covers approximately two hectares of land and is well-known for its walkways, well manicured garden paths, beautiful flower beds, woodland areas with shady trees, tree canopies, a relaxing atmosphere with a cool breeze as well as majestic views of Kandy City and Kandy Lake.

Wales Park also known as The Royal Palace Park, Wace Park or Rajawasala Park (meaning park of the Royal Palace in Sinhala) is situated on a breathtaking location away from the hustle and bustle of Kandy City.

The hillock where the park is situated was named as Castle Hill by British during the British Colonial Era as the hillock was the site of the palace of Konappu Bandara who ruled as King Wimaladharmasuriya I, the ruler of the Kandyan Kingdom from 1590 to 1604.

This park was a protected area of the Hantana Mountain Range. King Wimaladharmasuriya I selected this location for his palace and King Sri Wickrema Rajasinghe I (reign 1798 – 1815) made it a summer palace. Hence, it was originally known as King’s Park during the Kandyan Kingdom.

During the British Colonial Era, the site of the Park served as a military post and the location was also known as Flagstaff Hill as their barracks were stationed at the hillock.

After the fall of the Kandyan Kingdom in 1815, the Park was neglected for several years and was not in a good condition. In 1880, Herbert Wace, Government Agent of Central Province and acting Colonial Secretary during the British Colonial Era was in charge of the restoration of the Park to its present status.

After restoration, the British renamed it as Wales Park in honor of Prince of Wales.

There is a Japanese Field Gun at Wales Park which was captured by the British 14th Army in Burma during World War II. *Lord Mountbatten, Supreme Allied Commander of *South East Asian Theatre presented the captured field gun to Kandy City. The field gun is displayed under a pavilion in the park premises guarded by statues of majestic lions. The area of the field gun is separated from the walkway by a small moat. It is a key attraction of the Park.

Glimpses of Kandy City and Kandy Lake can be viewed through trees and shrubs of the Park, a breathtaking sight.

The Park is well-maintained. As there are many seats as well as places to relax in the Park, it is an ideal place to enjoy a picnic and spend a few hours in Kandy City.

Location: Rajapihilla Mawatha, Kandy