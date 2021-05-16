Wanted criminal ’Uru Juwa’ shot dead

Source:Dailymirror

An organized criminal known as Mambulage Dineth Melan Mambula alias “Uru Juwa” wanted over several murders and extortion was shot dead by police during an incident at Nawagamuwa, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said the 27-year old suspect was arrested yesterday by the Nawgamuw Police.

He said the suspect was brought to the Wanduramulla area today and was injured during a shooting incident.

He succumbed to his injuries on admission to the Nawagamuwa Hospital.(DSB)