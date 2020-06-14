Watch Bob Marley & The Wailers’ ‘Live at The Rainbow’ Concert from 1977 which was live-streamed on the reggae icon’s Official YouTube Channel

The concert showns in the exact running order officially for the first time since initially performed and was streamed in its entirety on the Marley’s YouTube channel on Friday, 12 June. The live-stream includes rarely-seen footage, including newly unearthed footage taken backstage.

Bob Marley & The Wailers played the following set list for ‘Live At The Rainbow’:

‘Trenchtown Rock’

‘Rebel Music (3 O’Clock Roadblock)’

‘Burnin’ and Lootin’

‘Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)’

‘The Heathen’

‘I Shot the Sheriff’

‘War/No More Trouble’

‘Crazy Baldhead/Running Away’

‘No Woman, No Cry’

‘Lively Up Yourself’

Encore:

‘Jamming’

‘Get Up, Stand Up’

‘Exodus’







