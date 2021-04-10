by In

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY

PARTNERS ARE CALLED TO JOIN A LUXURY V.I.P. 25 HOMES PROJECT in Sri Lanka paradise.

Introduction

One hour from the airport.

10 minutes to the beach front.

Doctor and nurses and vehicles on call 24/7.

Service and maintenance team 24/7.

OUR VISION.

TO PROVIDE outright ownership but limited only to 25 AIR CONDITIONED FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY VIP 2 & 3 BEDROOM ENSUITE CHALETS ON THE WATERFRONT ESTATE ( A 38 ACRE LAKE FRONTED, GATED PROPERTY OWNED BY GOLDEN DOME PVT LTD COMPANY SRILANKA. )

ATTACHED IS A DRONE VIDEO RECORDING & SOME PHOTOS OF THE PROPERTY…

For more information and details on this legal CO-OWNERSHIP system please contact the owners and management of Golden Dome Pvt Ltd Srilanka by Email – Frank.Ryde@gmail.com

OR BY WHATSAPP ON

00973 38884362

DRONE VIDEO.

Enjoy a tranquil lifestyle, eat organically grown fruits and vegetables and rice from your own property, electricity power, water, generator, solar system, CCTV system, lighting, chickens, goats, and the private jungle areas all designed and planed seamlessly for enjoying lifes great experiences..

Bee keeping, watching birds, butterflies, dragonflies and many other species… ( 40 year old private jungle, private lake and small island to do boating.)

All at 38 acres waterfront estate, Wilaththawa, Chilaw. Srilanka.