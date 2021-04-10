WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY

Apr 10, 2021 Posted by In Classifieds, Properties for Sale - Sri Lanka Tagged , , , ,

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY

 

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

 

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

WATERFRONT ESTATE IS OFFERING A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

 

 PARTNERS  ARE CALLED TO JOIN A  LUXURY  V.I.P.   25  HOMES  PROJECT in Sri  Lanka paradise.

Introduction 

One hour from the airport.

10 minutes to the beach front. 

Doctor and nurses and vehicles on call 24/7. 

Service and maintenance team 24/7.

OUR VISION. 

TO PROVIDE outright ownership but limited only to  25 AIR CONDITIONED FULLY FURNISHED LUXURY  VIP 2 & 3  BEDROOM ENSUITE CHALETS ON THE WATERFRONT ESTATE ( A 38 ACRE LAKE FRONTED, GATED PROPERTY OWNED BY GOLDEN DOME PVT LTD COMPANY SRILANKA. )

ATTACHED IS A DRONE VIDEO RECORDING  &  SOME  PHOTOS OF THE PROPERTY…

For more information and details on this  legal  CO-OWNERSHIP system  please contact the owners and management of Golden Dome Pvt Ltd Srilanka  by Email –  Frank.Ryde@gmail.com 

OR BY WHATSAPP ON 

00973 38884362

DRONE VIDEO. 

Enjoy a tranquil lifestyle,  eat organically grown fruits and vegetables and rice from your own property,  electricity power,  water, generator,  solar system,  CCTV system,  lighting,  chickens,  goats, and the private jungle areas all designed and planed seamlessly for enjoying lifes  great experiences..

Bee keeping,   watching birds, butterflies,  dragonflies and many other species… ( 40 year old private jungle,  private lake and  small island to do  boating.)

All at 38 acres waterfront estate, Wilaththawa, Chilaw. Srilanka. 

 

Comments are closed.

eLanka