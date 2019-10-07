Waterfront Estate – Sri Lanka – Complete that long-delayed project in the inspiring freshness of Sri Lanka’s country air

If you wish for peace and quiet to merely relax or get serious work done then Waterfront Estate is the place for you. It is located in the district of Chilaw, an hour’s drive from the Colombo Airport.

Here, in the comforts of a home but with star-class hotel facilities, you can leave stress and troubles behind and focus your thoughts to complete that long-delayed project – finish that book you started writing, complete academic papers, or just connect with nature and rejuvenate life.

Comfortable accommodation is provided in a modern serviced villa with 12 large air-conditioned bedrooms spread over two levels, with balconies and common living spaces, together with an outsized dining room. Each bedroom has two large beds and its own attached bathroom and toilet, with hot and cold water.

Experienced kitchen staff turn out traditional Sri Lankan meals certain to satisfy the tastes of every food lover. Meals to order can also be provided when staff are supplied with necessary provisions. Some of the food and fruit on your table will come fresh from the estate’s own gardens.

For those wanting to cool off, there’s a 50-metre swimming pool in the forecourt. This is in addition to a large natural pool nearby, fed by the Wilaththawa Wewa, or reservoir. The wewa is within walking distance and both wewa and pool are visited by a variety of water birds.

With all creature comforts assured, you can get on with what you came to do, or just breathe in the fragrance of country air and leave all worries behind. For diversion you can walk through the estate’s paddyfields, coconut plantations, and other agricultural lots, observing birds and butterflies. Or speak to villagers tending the land and learn how food gets into everyone’s kitchens. Here honeybees are encouraged to do what they do best and you may be in time to see staff extract the golden sweetness from the many bee boxes spread around the estate.

With prior notice, car transport can be arranged for any activity. The villa is supplied with 230 V from the government electricity grid. It has Wi-Fi connectivity.

Accommodation is only for periods not less than one month . Favourable discounts apply for longer stays.

Charges are as follows:

Rs140,000 monthly per room [US 770 dollars] for a single person with breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

Rs170,000 monthly per room per couple [US 935 dollars] with breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

Discounts for longer stays are as follows:

20% for 12 month.

10% for 06 month.

5% for 03 month.

Waterfront Estate can be used as a base to visit a number of interesting places within easy access. Here are just a few:

A short distance away is the town of Chilaw and its wide lagoon where fishermen beach their colourful boats. Of interest are its ancient temples, churches and kovils, and buildings of colonial vintage.

If the excitement of people and movement is for you, then visit the Chilaw Fish Market when the boats come. Get caught up in the excitement of boisterous haggling as fish are bought and sold.

th and 13 th Within easy reach from Waterfront Estate is the historic Munneswaram Temple and the renowned Anawilundhawa Wetland, much visited for birdlife. Or you can venture farther afield to Panduwasnuwara or Yapahuwa and marvel at what remains of stone fortresses, palaces and temples, going back to the 12and 13

Or take an outing to Puttalam, once an ancient Dutch port, and Dutch Bay Kalpitiya to view dolphins or participate in water sports such as kite surfing.

If its elephants, leopards, bears and wildlife that interest you, then take a drive to the Wilpattu National Park, the largest and one of the oldest forest reservations in Sri Lanka. Here you can also observe a wide variety of birdlife, much of it populating the park’s many villus (lakes).

For further information contact Frank Ryde on: 00973 3888 4362 (WhatsApp). Or email frank.ryde@gmail.com