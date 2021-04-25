We salute the great lady! – by S.H.Moulana

Source:Albiladdailyeng

German Chancellor Angela Merkel indeed never wavers to stand by what is right and never plays to the gallery like many other politicians normally do for the sake of votes. She was rightly named Time’s Person of the Year’ in 2015, as she bravely handled the Syrian refugee problem despite vehement opposition from within her country. Merkel not only led her country with courage but also guided the EU countries in the right direction. While liberally allowing the refugees to migrate to Germany she had to face many stiff obstacles by the nationalists in her country, but she squashed all that by saying “When it comes to human dignity, we cannot make compromises.”

Former US Republican president, Donald Trump, once tweeted ‘Time magazine would never pick me as ‘Person of the Year’ despite being the big favorite, they picked a person who is ruining Germany.” We would like to tell Trump that she beat him by a huge margin for the highly appreciated policy and her concern for common humanity over short-term petty politics. This great lady received six minutes of warm applause, on the streets, balconies, and windows from the whole country for her spectacular leadership of her country. She led the 80 million Germans for 18 years with dedication. She was dubbed ‘The Lady of the world’. She says goodbye after leaving Germany right at the top. When questioned at a press conference about her dress she said ‘I am a government employee and not a model.’

Angela Merkel was living in a normal apartment like any other citizen. She did not have any servants at home and she shared the domestic work with her husband. We salute this great lady together with her German citizens and wish her all the best. Bravo Lady!