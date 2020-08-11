We try Sri Lankan food for the first time | Short Eats Sri Lankan Van | what to do in Canberra









In this video we try Sri Lankan food for the very first time. If you like this video, Let us know in the comments!

Short Eats is a new Sri Lankan street food van which opened two weeks ago. We had never tried Sri Lankan food before, and were very excited to give it a try!

We were not let down as the food was absolutely amazing!

We tried four dishes over a two day period. The first time we went there we tried their curry rice and kottu dishes. We were happy with the portion sizes as they were very decent and the food was filling.

We also tried the pastries which were very flavoursome! On the second day, we tried the chicken biryani and devilled chicken. The chicken Biryani is definitely a dish I will have time and time again! Short eats is located on the top of Belconnen Westfield shopping centre.

– Source: Capital Food Adventure You TUbe







