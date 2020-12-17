Webinar on Business Environment and Opportunities for Joint Collaboration with Australia

Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney in association with the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, Australian Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Victorian Chamber of Commerce & Industry organized a Webinar on the Business Environment and Opportunities for Joint Collaboration with Australia on Tuesday, 15th December 2020.

More than 100 participants from Sri Lanka and Australia took part at this important webinar which was moderated by Delano Dias, President of Sri Lanka – Australia – New Zealand Business Council. Resource personals of the Panel included Abdul Raheem, Consul Commercial of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka, Bryan Clark, Director/Trade & International Affairs of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Eddie Zhao, International Business Development Manager of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce.

Delano Dias in his welcoming remarks said that Australia is one of the key trading partners of Sri Lanka and insisted the importance of improving bilateral trade and economic relations between the two counties. Abdul Raheem in his comprehensive presentation highlighted the Current Bilateral Trade, Australian Market Condition and the Opportunities/Challenges for Sri Lankan Exporters in the Australian Market.

Bryan Clark talked about the Australian Market trends/behaviours when it deals with foreign trading partners with several FTAs that Australia has signed in as well as the recent Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP). He also touched upon the Indian Ocean Rim (IOR) and opportunities for future cooperation as Sri Lanka and Australia are both partners of IOR. Eddie Zhao made a briefing on the Business Environment in Victoria and Opportunities for Foreign Collaboration in various sectors.

The Session was concluded with Q & A which was narrated by Lilakshini de Mel, Senior Assistant Secretary General of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Sydney

16th December 2020