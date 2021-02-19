WEBINAR ON INTRODUCING SLASSCOM GLOBAL REFERRAL PROGRAM

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney in Collaboration with Sri Lanka Association for Software Services Companies (SLASSCOM) and Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) presents “INTRODUCING SLASSCOM GLOBAL REFERRAL PROGRAM“.

The intention of this webinar is to introduce the potential of the Sri Lanka IT-BPM Industry and the opportunities for the Australian Sri Lankan professionals to contribute to its growth and reap the benefits. Webinar will provide an overview of the IT-BPM landscape in Sri Lanka and introduce the SLASSCOM Global Referral Program.

Date : 3 March 2021

Time : 3.30 pm AEDT (SL Time 10.00 am)

Duration : 1 hour session

Format : Webinar

Register via: https://bit.ly/GlobalReferralProgramAustralia

For more details please contact: M.M. Abdul Raheem, Consul (Commercial) on Tel: +61292211667 and E-mail: slcgsyd-trade@bigpond.com

For more details on the SLASSCOM Global Referral Program please click here to visit the Global Referral Program webpage.

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney encourages the participation of Sri Lankan IT Professionals, SL Expat community & Businessmen in Australia and New Zealand to make this event a success.

