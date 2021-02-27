Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Webinar on Plastics Recycling

Webinar on Plastics Recycling

Globally 8 million tonnes of plastics enter the ocean each year and Sri Lanka is considered the 5 th largest plastics polluter in the world. Our once-pristine beaches are now polluted with drink bottles. Join us to listen to how BPPL is manufacturing new export products from discarded PET bottles.

Register for Webinar clicking the following link  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0eBoasFmRB-eLjqE9ytg6A

 

