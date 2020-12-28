“WELCOME TO 2021” – BY Des Kelly

IT’S BEEN A ROTTEN YEAR,

LET’S MAKE THAT VERY CLEAR,

TWELVE MONTHS OF PANDEMONIUM ARE NOW PAST,

BUT NOW, HERE’S 2021,

A NEW YEAR HAS BEGUN,

AND A BRIGHTER FUTURE NOW, IS

FORECAST !!,

And, what better way to begin with, except some beautiful music, a waltz by one of the BEST COMPOSERS

of olden times, Johann Strauss,(Jnr.) himself, accompanied by some of God’s most beautiful creatures like swans, birds of paradise, and others, dancing in cadence to the music.

While thanking our good friend Maxie Gerreyn for sending me this astounding video featuring not just the light classical music I have always preferred, but also these beautiful birds of the feathered variety, who obviously enjoy Johann as I do, I felt that it was necessary to share it with the many thousands of eLanka members, in the hope that many more will join Neil Jayasekera & “your’s truly”during the coming year, to enjoy the variety of on-line entertainment we pride ourselves in offering our members.

WISHING ALL OF YOU OUT THERE, IN ELANKA-LAND ESPECIALLY,

A VERY HAPPY, PROSPEROUS, BUT ABOVE ALL, A SAFE, SECURE NEW YEAR IN 2021. MAY ALL YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE, WE SAY TO YOU.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief.)eLanka.