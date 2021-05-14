We’ll have to lockdown the country according to the need – Dr Sudarshani

Source:Dailymirror

Steps will have to be taken to even lockdown the country depending on the conditions and necessities in the future, Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle said.

“The decisions to impose isolation status on areas are not taken based on political interest but solely on epidemiological studies,” she told the media today.

“The areas are placed under isolation at the request of medical specialists. At the same time, we can’t also agree on isolation status imposed unnecessarily in some areas,” the State Minister underlined.

She said the Provincial Directors of Health Services had been vested with power to place respective Grama Niladhari Divisions under isolation based on requirement.

“However, the Director-General of Health Services will have to be informed of this regard,” she added.

She reiterated that they would have to lockdown the country if the need arises. (Sheain Fernandopulle)