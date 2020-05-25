Westminster College – Study in Sydney,

Australia



WESTMINSTER COLLEGE: A PLACE WHERE QUALITY EDUCATION COMES FIRST

Westminster is one of the leading Vocational Education Training (VET) providers in Sydney with the core specialisation in accounting and financial services programs. The Westminster accounting qualifications are nationally recognised and are approved by appropriate government agencies such as Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA), Commonwealth Register of Institutional and Course for Overseas Students (CRICOS), Tuition Protection Service (TPS) and designed and delivered to prepare graduates work-ready for the dynamic and technologically charged work environment of the 21st Century. The College takes pride in producing excellent and qualified graduates over the years who are working in their dream career.

The College is ideally located at the heart of Sydney Central Business District (CBD). The nearest public bus stops are 5 minutes’ walk and the major train stations (Town Hall station and Museum station) are just over 5 minutes walking distance from the college. The college is also in a close proximity to the world famous Darling Harbour and Opera House.

Westminster strives to provide a quality education at affordable costs to the primarily international students. Smaller class sizes and individual attentions made Westminster learning experience exciting and enjoyable. Westminster trainers hand-picked based on their practical skills and expertise in current industry practice. Hands-on delivery approach together with assessment in a work-like simulated environment means, students at Westminster will develop practical skills that can easily be transferable in the real word situation. This is key factor why Westminster graduates are always ahead of the rest in securing jobs after they graduate.

Westminster College stand ready to prepare you for an important career path. Staff here at the College works very hard to ensure that your learning experience at the College is as enjoyable and effective as it can possibly be.

Westminster College: CONTACT US

ADDRESS

Suite 501, Level 5, 541 Kent Street, NSW 2000

+ 61 2 92646144

+ 61 2 9264 6166

enquiries@westminster.nsw.edu.au,starlineimmi@yahoo.com.au