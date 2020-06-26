What is a mutant virus and its significance?-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Viruses have no life like bacteria. But it is a lifeless thing simply a bad thing wrapped in protein. The protein inside is called RNA- ribonucleic acid, which has a genetic code. It is just a fleck of protein and genes, a little bit of code in a package with no to-do list beyond hijacking the biology of living things to make copies of itself and spread them to other living things. As I said by themselves, they have no life and dormant until the key they have in the protein spikes unlock the ACE2 lock on the surface of human cells to get in to create the havoc.

Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) and DNA are both nucleic acids and along with lipids, proteins and carbohydrates forms the four major macromolecules required for all forms of life.

Mutation means a change in structure of a gene, resulting in a variant form that may be transmitted to subsequent generations, caused by the alteration of single base units in DNA or RNA, or deletion, insertion, or rearrangement of larger sections of genes or chromosomes.

RNA is a long molecule that contains our unique genetic code. The protein itself is actually 29 proteins, each with a different job. Like a recipe book it holds the instructions for making all the proteins in our bodies. Your genome? is made of a chemical called RNAs In other words, a gene mutation in a virus is a permanent alteration in the RNAS sequence that makes up a gene.









The parent coVID-19 referred to as the S phase, after a while mutates to give what is called the L phase. L phase is the virus undergone mutation and would be most virulent and viscous, and yet to experience in the near future.

One thing that is not certain is that your body forming antibodies for the vaccine for the S

phase will also kill the L phase of the mutant virus. In COVID-19 it is observed that the mutant resulting has no difference in the severity of the disease. That is comforting to know. But, on the other hand viruses with mutation are much more infectious than those without the mutation in the cell culture system, according to the findings of Scripps Research virologist Hyeryun, PhD, senior author of the study. With mutation the number of protein spikes increases and adherence to the human receptor cells seem to be more accurate and persistent.

The spike is like a key and the lock is a protein on the surface of your cells called ACE2.

Presently, the mutant strain is causing havoc in most countries of the world

