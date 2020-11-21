Whatmore out of LPL coaching role

Photos Source: Dav Whatmore FB

Article Source: Daily News

Sri Lanka-born Australian coach Dav Whatmore (1996 world cup winning team coach ) is the other high profile coach to have pulled out from the Lanka Premier League (LPL), it is reliably learnt.

Earlier Sri Lanka’s former batting coach Jon Lewis had to pull out from the coaching role of Dambulla team and former English cricketer Owais Shah will replace coaching role of Dambulla team which will captain by all rounder Dasun Shanaka.

Wathmore who lives in Melbourne, Australia was earlier named as coach for the Colombo Kings team which will lead by former Sri Lankan skipper Anjelo Matthews. Whatmore has pulled out for personal reasons while Kabir Ali will take his place, a reliable source said yesterday.