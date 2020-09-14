WHEEL CHAIR PROJECT – LIONS CLUB OF WANTIRNA

Lions Club of Wantirna has been involved with numerous community projects with the Lions Club of Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, since the last tsunami in Sri Lanka in year 2004.

Our first project was to help 12 students between the age 10 and 16 years, in their educational field. Nearly all of them had lost their parents during the tsunami time, and they were struggling in their educational field. This project lasted 12 years. Since, that time our Club has been involved in many projects. Some of them were – donation of used laptops to many students, payment for 3 electric mobility scooters (2019) and now helping with Wheel Chairs for needy people in Batticaloa. Few wheel chairs were shipped last year too.

We are grateful to the community in Knox for the generous help towards all the above mentioned projects.





















