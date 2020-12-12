When Hollywood rolled out the red carpet for Sir John Kotelawala the Prime Minister of Ceylon

The Prime Minister of Ceylon in 1954 was Sir John Kotelawala a statesman respected around the world. Sir John knew and met Vernon Corea’s father and mother, the Reverend Canon Ivan Corea and Ouida Corea. Later on in life when Vernon was an announcer at Radio Ceylon he too would meet Sir John Kotelawala. The Prime Minister of Ceylon was also related to the wider Corea Family through marriage. His sister married Dr. C.V.S Corea, cousin of Reverend Canon Ivan Corea. The Prime Minister’s nephew was the distinguished Sri Lankan diplomat, former Secretary-General of UNCTAD and former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr. Gamani Corea.

This was the first ever occasion of Hollywood welcoming a Prime Minister of Ceylon in 1954. Photograph courtesy of Wikipedia.

1954 was also the year that Sir John Kotelawala visited the United States. According to the US State Department they hoped that the visit would improve US-Ceylonese relations. According to a US State Department briefing:

‘Vice President Nixon’s visit to Ceylon was a great help in strengthening friendly relations between Ceylon. The recent decision to have Prime Minister Sir John Kotelawala visit the U.S. should further improve U.S.–Ceylon relations….’

Sir John Kotelawala met President Dwight Eisenhower at the White House in Washington.

These three gifts were the work of Mr. L. K. Mudalihamy, Master Craftsman at the Jewellery firm of Messrs. P. J. Weeraratna and Sons of Maradana’.

1954 was also the year that Hollywood rolled out the red carpet to greet the Prime Minister of Ceylon, Sir John Kotelawala during his visit to the United States. US Television stations also covered the glittering Hollywood visit. This was the first ever occasion that a Prime Minister of Ceylon was feted in Hollywood. The top Hollywood Director and Producer Cecil B.DeMille organised a grand dinner at the Beverley Hills Hotel for Sir John Kotelawala and his delegation.Also present at that Hollywood dinner were Philip K. Crowe (United States Ambassador to Ceylon), Vice President of Paramount Pictures Frank Freeman, Ryle de Soyza, Sir John Kotelawala, P. Nadesan (Secretary to Prime Minister), R.S.S. Gunewardene, Gunasene de Soyza (Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs).

The Prime Minister of Ceylon met Hollywood A-list stars Dorothy Lamour, William Holden and Mrs Holden (William Holden had acted in ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’ filmed in Ceylon), Danny Kaye and Mrs Kaye among a whole host of stars. Hollywood toasted the Prime Minister of Ceylon. Cecil B.DeMille was at the height of his popularity in Hollywood.

Cecil B.DeMille hosted the Prime Minister of Ceylon Sir John Kotelawala at a glittering Hollywood Dinner at Beverly Hills Hotel in 1954.

Top US Actor Danny Kaye and Mrs Kaye met the Prime Minister of Ceylon Sir John Kotelawala and his delegation.

The darling of Hollywood, A list actress Dorothy Lamour met the Prime Minister of Ceylon, Sir John Kotelawala at the dinner.

Top US actor William Holden and Mrs Holden were at the dinner in honour of the Prime Minister of Ceylon.

Also present in Hollywood accompanying the Prime Minister was the United States Ambassador in Ceylon in 1954, Philip K.Crowe.

The United States Ambassador in Ceylon Philip K.Crowe accompanied the Prime Minister of Ceylon on his visit to Hollywood.

Subsequently Philip K.Crowe wrote to US actor Danny Kaye referring to his meeting with the Prime Minister of Ceylon, Sir John Kotelawala:

The US Ambassador in Ceylon Philip K.Crow wrote to Danny Kaye referring to his meeting with Sir John Kotelawala.

Sir John Kotelawala was also invited on to the set of the film ‘The Court Jester ‘ with Danny Kaye, British actress now Dame Angela Lansbury and British actor Cecil Parker.

Sir John Kotelawala, Prime Minister of Ceylon saw the filming of ‘The Court Jester’ and met Danny Kaye, Angela Lansbury and Cecil Parker on the set during his visit to Hollywood in 1954.

British actor Cecil Parker met the Prime Minister of Ceylon on the set of ‘The Court Jester.’ Cecil Parker also acted in the hit ‘The Ladykillers.’

This was the first and probably the last occasion where a Prime Minister of Ceylon was feted in Hollywood.

