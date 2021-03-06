When Sanath Jayasuriya decimated the Indian bowlers at New Delhi-by Chris Dhambarage

Sanath Jayasuriya

Source:Dailynews

The 1996 Cricket World Cup in the sub-continent was undoubtedly Sri Lanka’s finest moment in their history where the islanders went on to beat Australia in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

But it was on a day like this exactly 25 years ago that one of the key players of that champion team, Sanath Jayasuriya produced probably the most brutal innings of that tournament.

The dashing left-hander simply tore the Indian bowling attack by smashing a 76-ball 79 in a Group ‘A’ fixture at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on March 2, 1996.

The manner in which the Master Blaster hammered the Indian attack to all corners of the ground was simply amazing as Sri Lanka chased down India’s score of 271 for three with eight deliveries and six wickets to spare.

India’s formidable total was built around a run-a-ball 137 by the legendary Indian opening batsman Sachin Tendulkar after they were invited to bat first.

But Tendulkar’s masterclass innings was effortlessly overshadowed in the wink of an eye by Jayasuriya who pummelled the hapless Indian bowlers to submission on a fast outfield.

Jayasuriya’s batting style was soon compared with some of the all time greats in the game and the greatest compliment came from Tendulkar who said: “I haven’t seen Bradman bat but I have seen Sanath Jayasuriya.”

In the modern era of limited over cricket this score could be considered nothing but an average total but 25 years ago it was considered a daunting task for any batting line-up.

Man-of-the-Match

But Jayasuriya simply made it look easy like a walk in the park by launching a severe assault on the bowlers while hoisting two sixes and stroking nine boundaries on his way to a Man-of-the-Match winning performance.

It was high drama from the very first delivery as India’s most senior bowler Manoj Prabhakar was taken to the cleaners with the fast bowler conceding 33 runs from his first two overs.

Prabhakar bowled over the wicket, he came round the wicket, he varied his line, length, pace and he did whatever he could to contain the batsman as Jayasuriya was on a rampage collecting 42 runs from the first three overs of the innings.

Jayasuriya then slowed down after completing a sparkling half century but his assault on Prabhakar was so powerful that the bowler was forced to bowl off-breaks in his second spell and thereafter he never played an international match.