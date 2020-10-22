When to lodge your tax return

15 October 2020

If you’re doing your own tax return, your lodgment due date will be:

31 October if you run your business as a sole trader, partnership or trust

28 February if your business is a company, but there are some exceptions so double check your due date.

If you’re doing your own tax return, remember:

sole traders can lodge online with myTax, which you can also use to track the progress of your return

company, trust and partnership returns can be lodged using Standard Business Reporting-enabled software.

If you lodge through a tax agent:

contact them before 31 October

confirm your due date with them.









Before you lodge your return, remember to double check:

what you report (including personal services income and income from the sharing economy)

what you claim

your bank and contact information.

If you need some extra help with your tax and super affairs, speak with your tax agent or let us know as early as possible so we can work with you to find a solution.

Next steps:

Find out about:








