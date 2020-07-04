Where is Auntie? – By Monica Hernandez – A Children’s book about Sri Lanka

Where is Auntie? Is an interactive trip to discover Sri Lanka, an island in the Indian Ocean, through its people, wildlife, traditions, culture, food, history, legends and sports. The book is fully illustrated by hand with hidden objects to find within it. Its pages also contain questions so readers can identify with what they have just read. A book for families to have fun together while exploring a new land through the beauty of magical illustrations, animations and sounds. Fly with your imagination!

Here are the links to get it in Australia

Interactive version in Apple that already has the following review:

Liyat Haile, 27/06/2020









Fun, creative, informative and interactive all at the same time!

Where is Auntie is a beautiful book that is fun to follow and also gets children’s minds working. My children and I were excited to discover the history, sounds and animations included in the pages that bring Sri Lanka to life right in our living room in Australia.

The best part is the surprise at the end of the book! We loved reading and discovering!!

Hope there will be other countries to find Auntie in!

Kindle and printed version in Amazon

Download the PDF file .







