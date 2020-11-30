White Water Rafting in Kitulgala – adventure capital of Sri Lanka

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Situated about 85 kilometers from Colombo on A7 Road to Nuwara Eliya via Avissawella, among verdant mountains, lush green forests, *Kitulgala is a small town famous due to the academy award-winning film ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ directed by David Lean and filmed on the *Kelani River.

Popular as the ‘adventure capital of Sri Lanka’ among local and foreign tourists and located adjacent to a serene stretch of Kelani River amid two rocky outcrops, Kitulgala is situated away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Boulder strewn stretch of Kelani River at Kitulgala is an ideal venue for White Water Rafting, an adrenaline filled adventure sport popular among local and foreign tourists, an activity suitable for experts as well as novices.

Rafters can enjoy breathtaking vistas of Kelani River and adjoining hamlet at Kitulgala as well as observe verdant vistas while engaged in rafting. At times, rafters can see villagers on their way on a boat to and from Kitulgala town carrying their crops of vegetables and fruits for sale in the market in Kitulgala town and transporting essentials bought after their sale (for certain villagers, especially those on the opposite bank of Kelani River traveling by boat is the sole mode of transport).

White Water Rafting is a difficult leisure activity, yet a stimulating and exciting team sport that doesn’t require immense physical strength, instead an average level of physical fitness and courage are sufficient.

Considered an exhilarating activity by water sports aficionados as well as a fascinating encounter that can be enjoyed in the *white-waters, White Water Rafting at Kitulgala has become a popular sport during the past few years.

White Water Rafting at Kitulgala takes around 90 minutes along a stretch of 6.5 kilometers with five rapids *graded 2 and 3, appropriately named as “Head Chopper”, “Butter Crunch”, “Rib Cage” and “Killer Fall”.

Although, swimming skills are of immense benefit to those engaged in White Water Rafting as some water sports enthusiasts prefer to swim a short distance getting out of the boats after a short distance of rafting activity, the ability to swim is not essential as Personal Flotation Devices and helmets are provided to save rafters from drowning if a person falls overboard accidentally while rafting.

Equipped with safety gear such as Personal Flotation Devices and helmets, White Water Rafting is safe for adults as well as children above 10 years.

Each boat used for White Water Rafting has an instructor as well as an experienced life guard.

As each boat has a team of water sports enthusiasts, White Water Rafting is a team work enjoyed with team spirit. Many private sector companies engage in this sport during their annual trip with the objective of promoting team building skills of their employees.

The best period to enjoy White Water Rafting at Kitulgala is from May to December as during the rainy season, stretches of water of Kelani River in Kitulgala may be very volatile and rafting may not be safe. Yet, the water level may drop fast at times even during the rainy season. The adventure sports operators are knowledgeable and experienced about such harsh weather conditions and will not engage in White Water Rafting in such perilous conditions.

Location of Kitulgala: about:85 kilometers from Colombo (via Avissawella – Hatton -Nuwara Eliya Road, Ginigathhena – Kitulgala) and about 65 kilometers from Kandy (via Peradeniya – Nawalapitiya – Ginigathhena – Kitulgala). Both routes are easy to travel.

Grades 2 and 3 – White Water Rafting is classified according to difficulties of the activity ranging from simple to very dangerous. White Water Rafting activity at Kitukgala is Grade 2 and 3. Grade 2 is some rough water with some rocks and basic paddling skills are sufficient. Grade 3 is white-water with small waves with a small drop (without considerable danger) and requires experienced paddling skills.

Kelani River – One of the major rivers in Sri Lanka and is 145 kilometers long.

Kitulgala – The name is derived from kitul palm tree (caryota urens – a species of flowering plants of the palm family). Kitulgala area is abundant with expanses of kitul Kitul sap is concentrated to produce kitul syrup. Crystallized kitul syrup is used to produce jaggery (an unrefined sugar product made in Sri Lanka). Kitul sap is fermented to produce palm wine consumed by villagers.

White-waters – Fast low stretches of water in a river which flows fast and has abundant bubbles, especially in a narrow channel.

The writer has a personal experience in White Water Rafting at Kitulgala, an exciting and enjoyable activity.