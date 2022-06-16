Why You Must Visit Sri Lanka Right Now by Gunjan Devtale

We've all heard about news reports of Sri Lanka's worsening economic crisis, soaring inflation and widespread protests but if you want to visit this beautiful country, the pros outweigh the negatives. Despite the crisis, Sri Lanka continues to welcome tourists, as hotels are filling up and the mood remains upbeat. Non-resident Sri Lankans are also returning home to visit their families, and perhaps, at this point of time, this is the best way to help this struggling country, as a whole eco-system will restart with hotels, restaurants, guides, cabs etc. Plus, the country has never been so affordable to tourists.

With endless beaches, lush landscapes, oodles of elephants and fun train rides, Sri Lanka offers myriad of charming experiences. The years of uncertainty have kept many off from visiting this picturesque country but the country is striving to move forward now. If you haven’t been here yet, then it’s time you should. Here are some of the top attractions that you must visit on your trip to Sri Lanka.

Colombo: The capital city combines modern amenities with the country’s vibrant history. Sri Lanka has been a colony of Portugal, the Netherlands and the British, and you’ll find here a unique blend of all these cultures with the indigenous reflecting its influence in the food, architecture and the arts. Explore the city’s museums to connect with Sri Lankan culture and to experience city’s beach area, visit the Fort which lightens up even more on the weekends.

Kandy: If you want to explore Sri Lanka’s rich history, Kandy is the place to visit. Located in the central part of the country, Kandy was the formal capital of the royal dynasty so you’ll find plenty of ruins, temples and shrines of the bygone era to explore. Be sure to visit the city’s National Museum; when here, also head to the Buddhist shrine, Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic which is a part of the royal palace complex. Kandy is also surrounded by lush tea plantations some of which can be visited for tours and tea tasting.

Galle: Just a two-hour drive from Colombo, Galle is an ancient trading port set around a 17th-century seafront fort. The entire Galle fort area is preserved and recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Now, dotted with boutique hotels, shops, and restaurants, it is a car-free zone and a great place to explore on foot. The city is also surrounded by some beautiful beaches with clear, turquoise waters perfect for evening strolls.

Udawalawe National Park: Sri Lanka’s largest wildlife park is located in the southern part of the country just an hour’s drive from the resort area of Hambantota. Famous for being home to a large population of elephants, tourists come to Udawalawe National Park to see elephants in the wild along with crocodiles, deer and water buffaloes. It is also an excellent spot for bird watching.

Tangalle: A popular resort destination surrounded by beaches, head to Tangelle for diverse beach experiences, from tropical coves to endless stretches of white sand as well as some remote ones with no one in sight. Rekawa beach has a sea turtle nesting area and conservation center if you want to visit. Tangelle is located in the centre of the southern coast of Sri Lanka.

Are you interested in visiting this beautiful island country?