Will Eggs Break Your Heart?-by Harold Gunatillake

Transcript:

An egg gives life to a chick

It has all the ingredients and recipe for that creation.

Say no more, about its health benefits to mankind

Dr. Harold

A new report in JAMA found that eating even small amounts of eggs daily significantly raised the risk for both cardiovascular disease and premature death from all causes in nearly 30,000 participants. And the more eggs they ate, the higher their risk for coronary heart disease, stroke, and heart failure.

This is what we are going to discuss today, and attempt to unravel the confusion

If you have a cholesterol level concern, the first step and the solution would be to improve it, and not deprive yourself of eating an egg daily.

About five decades back your doctor would have asked you not to eat eggs, as they are a ball of cholesterol that will cause plaques in your coronary vessels to cause coronary heart disease. About 200 mg cholesterol is found in the York of each egg.

That myth was debunked, and U turned about three decades back

It was revealed that the cholesterol per se in dietary fats did not influence the cholesterol level in your blood, and it was the saturated fats you eat, that is used as a raw product by the liver and converted into extra blood cholesterol.

Cholesterol plays an important role in the body, and that is why the liver and intestines make about 80% of the cholesterol you need to stay healthy.











The liver has been considered the major site of control in maintenance of cholesterol homeostasis.

When there is such a mechanism in your liver, what harm does it cause, just by eating an extra egg a day? Think about it.

20% of your cholesterol requirement comes from the food you eat, including an egg or two, a day.

This sort of research papers giving positive and negative signals, at different periods of time, will confuse those people who enjoy an egg or two with breakfast frequently.

This article will attempt to unravel the confusion

The current research paper was done on 29615 adults in the US: 44.9% were men, 31% of them were blacks, with a follow up period of 17.5 years, and the conclusions are that eating each additional 300mg of dietary cholesterol consumed per day was significantly associated with higher risk of incident of CVD.

The article says extra cholesterol from what source is avoided.

Including an egg or two daily are within the estimated 20% of cholesterol coming from food, and that includes eggs.

The said research paper states, there were 5400 incident CVD events and all -cause deaths from the 29,615 who took part in the trial.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One person dies every 37 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. About 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year—that is 1 in every 4 deaths

In this trial there were 5400 incidents of CVD including deaths from 29,615 on the trial. That works out to 1 in 6 gets heart disease after eating eggs, whilst the statistics for the general population in the US- 1 every 4 deaths is caused by heart disease.

You can understand the flaw in the interpretation, and the humble eggs get the blame.

Eggs keep you full and help with weight loss

Eggs contain high quality protein

Eggs improve eye health. Egg York contains Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Omega 3 fatty acids

Eggs keep your bones healthy and prevents osteoporosis

Eggs prevent iron deficiency

Choline & vitamin B in eggs help with brain development in infants

4 types of eggs in your supermarket

Conventional eggs in your supermarket

Organic eggs

Pastured eggs

Omega-3 enriched eggs

Brown and white eggs have the same nutritional value

Eating two eggs a day improves good cholesterol and reduces bad cholesterol- findings from the

Department of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Connecticut

National heart foundation of Australia recommends 6-7 eggs per week









The UK National Health Services says there is no recommended limit to consuming eggs

American Journal of clinical nutrition suggests a maximum of 12 eggs per week

So, these most recent meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies could not draw meaningful

conclusions about the association between dietary cholesterol consumption and CVD, primarily due to

sparse data, and so many other factors could have been responsible for the heart disease.

You should be aware and caution these research articles may be funded by vested interested

companies.

Hope this article unravelled the confusion of this latest research paper published in JAMA.

In conclusion, I would to emphasis that in the US there 1 in 4 deaths from cardiovascular disease,

among the public.

In this research paper, it is revealed that after giving extra eggs for 17.5 years, the death rate is 1 in 6.

So, what this means is that eating eggs prolongs your life span.

Hope that makes you feel happy.

Goodbye for now, Stay safe.

