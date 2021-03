Wimala Amaradeva passes away

Source:Dailynews

Wimala Amaradeva, veteran musician and wife of the late maestro Dr. Pandit Amaradeva, passed away at the Cardiology Unit of the Colombo National Hospital, yesterday. She was 86.

Wimala Amaradeva was a tower of strength to the late Dr. Amaradeva. The couple had a married life spanning 53 years and have three children devoted to the Arts.

Wimala Amaradeva was a past pupil of Musaeus College, Colombo. Funeral arrangements will be notified later.