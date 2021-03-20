Wimaladasa – the village athlete turned Asian champion

Source:Dailynews

Wickremasinghe Wimaladasa who represented Sri Lanka in the 400m event at the Munich Olympic Games in 1972 was born in Nugawela in Alawwa on August 29, 1943.

He received his early education at the Narammala Central College. While at school he displayed his prowess in the 100m and 200m events and won the Kurunegala District Championship in these events.

He joined the Army after leaving school in 1963 and there he was able to improve on his natural talents. It was the Army that transformed Wimaladasa, the village athlete into an Asian champion.

He won the 100m and the 200m races in the Army Meet in 1966 and entered big-time athletics. That year he won the 100m sprint and the 200m sprint events.

In the 200m race he equalled Duncan White’s record. In 1968, he recorded a time of 49.4s for the 400m and bettered the record of 49.8s set up by Lakshman de Alwis in 1964.

He went on to better this time to 47.3s setting up seven new records in the process. Wimaladasa participated in the Asian Games in 1966 and in 1968.

In 1969 and 1970 he participated in Athletics Meets held in India, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. His first major international triumph was winning the Silver Medal for the 400m at the Asian Games in 1970.

This victory made him more determined to win the Gold Medal at the Asian Games and in 1974 in Teheran he won the Gold Medal for this event setting up a new Asian record of 46.02s.

Having being a member of the Gold Medal winning Relay Team of 4X400m at the same Games, he increased his own tally of Gold Medals to two.

Because of his victories he was hailed as another Rosa. In 1970, Wimaladasa was awarded a scholarship to East Germany.

In Germany, he participated in over 25 competitions and ran against internationally reputed athletes.

Prior to the Olympic Games in 1972, he received special training in both East Germany and West Germany.

At the Munich Olympic Games in 1972 he participated in the 400m event and became the only Sri Lankan to qualify for the semi-finals in an athletic event after Duncan White. Wimaladasa was assisted in his athletic activities by a reputed coach, Anthony Abeysinghe.

Wimaladasa married in 1969 and is the father of two sons, Vijith Shiromal and Indika Shiromal. He was bestowed with the award Deshamanya by former President J. R. Jayewardene. (C.D)