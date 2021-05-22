Winter is here and here is how the Sri Lankan Community is warming up after long months of enforced hibernation!

Our Party City Melbourne is first of the mark in injecting Joy back into the community as around Australia we have cause to celebrate and reconnect with family and friends through the joy of music and kick start the entertainment industry that has taken a hit during the tough months battling Covid19.

Slowly but steadily it seems like our confidence to reconnect with society is on the rise.





iplus media based in Melbourne decided to siezed the opportunity to contribute to the recovery process, to bring back the music, the singalongs and rev up the spirit of the music loving Sri Lankan Community.

It was a no brainer to reach out to Sri Lankan Icon, the King of Baila, Desmond De Silva to perform at a Unique Family Concert on 1st May to ease everyone out of the lockdown mindset that has prevailed us all.

iplus media Melbourne is a video production company specialising in video production services such as television commercials, 3D animations, business profile videos, weddings, music videos, aerial videography, and live streaming events etc. We also conduct and promote through social media community events & programs especially for Sri Lankan, Indian and other Asian communities.

Tickets for the event sold out within days as music loving Sri Lankans were ready to party!

The concert was an amazing success and Desmond’s rapport with the audience was unsurpassable. He had them clapping and singing with unrestrained enthusiasm and Desmond had as much joy in performing as the audience demonstrated their appreciation for the style of entertainment Desmond is known to deliver. Ably backed by the band Solidsri led by Samitha Jayathilleke with guest appearance by Shehara Rodrigo to sing a number of popular duets, gave the audience more than what they expected. The feedback from the audience was generous and warm with appreciation to the orgainisers and Desmond for bringing back music into their lives.

Transco International were the main sponsors of the event which was very well organized and smoothly executed adhering to all Covid19 protocol.

The ACT was the next to party!









Our nation’s Capital was enthusiastically the next to come out of the enforced hibernation as Desmond was invited to perform at a Concert & Singalong held in Canberra on 15th May. This event was sold out within days and the full house came prepared to embrace the joy of music and break out of the fear mindset that Covid19 brought into our lives.









Desmond was backed by the band Friends as the audience was invited to participate in singing that they did in full voice. The energy in the audience was great as they got into the mood singing to the tunes that Desmond has made popular.











Clublankanland Melbourne

Warren DJ and his team have opened a nightclub style venue to attract music loving Sri Lankans of all ages. It’s a great concept and Desmond has been engaged to perform there on Friday June 4th. Desmond is set to perform Motown favourites amongst other popular favourites. Desmond will be backed by the Band Tantra and is set to be a successful night of entertainment.

Adelaide is waiting to party!

Yes, our friends in Adelaide are also ready to shake off the Covid19 cobwebs, put on their dancing shoes and dance the night away to the Music of Desmond ably supported by the band Ashra on 19th June.

Sri Lankan Community Post Covid19 in Australia

It seems like the Sri Lankan Community has been waiting to be let loose to enjoy time spent socialising at events. Desmond says that whilst wife Phyllis & he have enjoyed down time at home during 2020, getting back to performing on stage has been a joy, especially reconnecting with appreciative audiences has been a very special feeling. It seems like the Sri Lankan community around Australia is more than ready to party and Desmond says he is engaged to perform at events in Sydney, Melbourne, Darwin, New Zealand and also a really big New Year’s Eve dance at the Docklands in Melbourne. He plans to give the audience a great start to 2022!

They say Laughter is the best medicine & Music is Food for the Soul….so it seems we are on the way to a good recovery!