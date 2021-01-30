Wishing Harry and Dr. Imelda de Sayrah all the very best! on their 55th Wedding Anniversary!

Wishing Harry and Dr. Imelda de Sayrah all the very best! as they Celebrate their 55th Wedding Anniversary

Old Joe Harry de Sayrah OAM married Dr Imelda de Sayrah 55 Years ago on the 12th of February at All Saints Church Borella.

Rev Fr John Herat tied the Nuptial knot assisted by Rev Frs. Bertram Dabrera and Joe Netthasinghe. Fr Joe delivered the homily.

The witnesses were Cecil B Lyon The American Ambassador and Prof Abeyratne Dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

It was followed by a reception at the Galle Face Hotel to 500 guests at which P Nadesan CCS private Secretary to the Rt Hon Sir John Kotalawala (Harry’s boss) proposed the Toast.

Here are a few photos of the happy couple at various events in Sydney… and also a photo with their lovely Son & Daughter too!

We at eLanka Wish you both All God’s Blessing and many many more years of happiness together….