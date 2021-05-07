Wishing you a safe and happy Eid-Al-Fitr’ – NSW Health and MHCS

Eid Al-Fitr is commonly known as the festival of breaking of the fast and marks the end of Ramadan Mubarak. In 2021, Eid-Al-Fitr will be celebrated in Sydney on Thursday, 13 May. Dates may vary according to moon sighting

NSW Health and the NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service (MHCS) in partnership with the Multicultural Health Service in Western Sydney Local Health District have produced the ‘Stay COVID-safe this Ramadan’ Video message in English from Religious and Community Leaders – to help remind people to celebrate Ramadan in a COVID-safe way.

NSW Health and MHCS have also developed ‘Wishing you a safe and happy Eid-Al-Fitr’ social media tiles in English and multiple languages to remind everyone to please keep the community safe – even if you have mild COVID-19 symptoms, get tested and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Stay COVID-safe this Ramadan – Video Message from Religious and Community leaders

