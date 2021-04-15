Wolvendaal Church – significant Dutch Era building in Colombo City

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Constructed in Doric Style (classical Greek or Roman order of Architecture), in the form of a *Greek cross with approximately 1.5 meter thick walls built with clay ironstone, Wolvendaal Church (Wolvendaalse Kerk) is located in *Pettah, Colombo. The Church has seating capacity for approximately 1000 people. At present, the Church is known as the Christian Dutch Reformed Church.

During the period the Church was built, the area beyond the Colombo City had been a wilderness and there had been *jackals roaming in the area. The Dutch had mistaken the jackals for wolves and the area had been known as Wolf’s Dale (meaning dale of wolves) and named the area as ‘Wolvendaal’ (dale of wolves in Dutch).

Dating back to the Dutch Colonial Era, Wolvendaal Church is the most significant Dutch Building and one of the oldest Protestant Churches still in use in Sri Lanka. At present, Sunday Services are held in the Church.

The foundations of the Church were laid in 1749 and the Church building was completed in 1757 and dedicated for public worship by Reverend Matthias Wirmelskircher, the Rector of Colombo Seminary. During the dedication ceremony, there had been two governors as distinguished guests, Joan Gideon Loten and his successor Jan Schreuder, Members of the Council, Reverend Minister as well as prominent Burghers and their families.

The high roof in the middle of the Church building is similar to a dome and had been originally arched with brick and roofed with roof tiles and surmounted with a brazen lion, a cross on the lion’s head, a sword in one hand and seven arrows in the other (which represented the seven united provinces of the Dutch Republic). According to legends, in 1856, a bolt of lightning had destroyed the lion as well as damaged the dome. Later, the roof had been replaced with an iron covering.

There are many mural tablets on the walls of the Church and many more such tablets are built into the external walls.

Dutch Furniture in the Church date back to the Dutch Colonial Era and they are in existence to date, although minor repairs were done in 2017. There are exquisite ebony chairs in the pew of the Church. The wooden pulpit, the lectern as s well as the *baptismal font are symbols of excellent craftsmanship. The pulpit of the Church is typical of a Dutch Reformed Church as the Minister stands higher than the congregation on an opulently ornamented wooden structure. The wooden pulpit is also a symbol of excellent craftsmanship.

The floor of the Church is paved with granite flagstones with engraved tombstones of Dutch Governors and colonists who governed *Ceylon during the Dutch Colonial Era including the last Dutch Governor Johan Gerard van Angelbeek who passed away in Colombo in 1799, during the British Colonial Era.

Wolvendaal Church is the sole Dutch Church in Sri Lanka that has been continuously in use from the Dutch Era to date. From 2018, services in the Church are held in English, Sinhalese and Tamil. Groote Kerk in Galle is a similar Dutch Reformed Church building.

Location: Pettah, Colombo