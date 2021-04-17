Women in Management Sri Lanka – Canada Chapter presents Covid-19 – Facts & Information
Source:-timeslanka
Women in Management Sri Lanka – Canada Chapter presents Covid-19 – Facts & Information
This presentation was conceptualized, developed and launched online via zoom calls by Mrs. Damindra Dias and Dr. Ramya Fernando on behalf of Women in Management Sri Lanka – Canada Chapter.
HERE ARE THE DETAILS.
1) The title of the program: Covid 19 – Facts and Information
2) Main purpose: To support our community living in Ontario, Canada to cope with challenges posed by Covid 19 pandemic
3) There are three sections in the program. They are as follows;
– On how best to cope with mental health during Covid 19
– On how balanced nutrition and lifestyle changes can help children, adults and diabetics live healthy during Covid 19
– On how religion and faith can guide you during Covid 19
4) The list of distinguished speakers is as follows;
- – Dr. Ranjith Chandrasena
- – Professor Malik Peiris
- – Dr. Lakshmi Ravindran
- – Dr. Priyanjali de Soysa
- – Dr. Nishadi Waidyaratne – Wijeratne
- – Rev. Fr. Claude Perera
- – Ven. Dr. Bhante Saranapala