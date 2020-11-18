WORLD DIABETES DAY TODAY

The World Diabetes Day the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus is held today November 14 each year. The theme for World Diabetes Day 2020 is The Nurse and Diabetes.

Led by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), each World Diabetes Day focuses on a theme related to diabetes; type-2 diabetes is largely preventable and treatable non-communicable disease that is rapidly increasing in numbers worldwide. Type 1 diabetes is not preventable but can be managed with insulin injections. Topics covered have included diabetes and human rights, diabetes and lifestyle, diabetes and obesity, diabetes in the disadvantaged and the vulnerable, and diabetes in children and adolescents.

World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created in 1991 by IDF and the World Health Organization in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. World Diabetes Day became an official United Nations Day in 2006 with the passage of United Nation Resolution 61/225. It is marked every year on 14 November, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

WDD is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching a global audience of over 1 billion people in more than 160 countries.

The campaign draws attention to issues of paramount importance to the diabetes world and keeps diabetes firmly in the public and political spotlight.

The campaign is represented by a blue circle logo that was adopted in 2007 after the passage of the UN Resolution on diabetes. The blue circle is the global symbol for diabetes awareness. It signifies the unity of the global diabetes community in response to the diabetes epidemic.

Every year, the World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on a dedicated theme that runs for one or more years.

World Diabetes Day was launched in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the rapid rise of diabetes around the world.

By 2016, World Diabetes Day was being commemorated by over 230 IDF member associations in more than 160 countries and territories, as well as by other organizations, companies, healthcare professionals, politicians, celebrities, and people living with diabetes and their families.

Activities include diabetes screening programmes, radio and television campaigns, sports events and others.

FACTS & FIGURES ON DIABETES

•463 million adults (1-in-11) were living with diabetes in 2019. The number of people living with diabetes is expected to rise to 578 million by 2030.

•1 in 2 adults with diabetes remain undiagnosed (232 million). The majority have type 2 diabetes.

•More than 3 in 4 people with diabetes live in low and middle-income countries.

•1 in 6 live births (20 million) are affected by high blood glucose (hyperglycaemia) in pregnancy.

•Two-thirds of people with diabetes live in urban areas and three-quarters are of working age.

•1 in 5 people with diabetes (136 million) are above 65 years old.

•Diabetes caused 4.2 million deaths in 2019.

•Diabetes was responsible for at least $760 billion in health expenditure in 2019 – 10% of the global total spent on healthcare.