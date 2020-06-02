World In Union | The Old Joes’ Choir (Virtual Choir while in Self Isolation & Social Distancing)



As our little island adjusts to the ‘new normal’, 105 members of The Old Joes’ Choir, joining in from all across the globe, dedicate this special rendition to every Sri Lankan around the world doing their part during this global pandemic.

All aspects of this special project were by the choir’s very own.

Composer and Lyrics – Charlie Skarbek

Choral Arrangement – Deshan Cooray

Music Direction – Geethika Cooray

Video Production – Chamara Perera

Audio Engineering – Denham Hakel

Voice Artist – Dino Corera

Choir Leaders – Russel Valentine, Ransika Fonseka, Prakash Fernando

Choral Directors – Nicole Liyanage, Nishantha, Warnakulasuriya, Vindula Perera,

Project Team – Ashen Samarajeewa, Jeremy Valencia, Rehan Almeida, Dino Corera, Shanaka Cooray, Dayan Gunasekera, Nirantha Wijesekara, Instrumentalists – Shevanka Fernando (On bass guitar), Nishantha Warnakulasuriya (On piano), Shehan Wijemanne (On drums), Rukshan Aponso (On keyboards), Tilanka Jayamanne (On the flute)

Tenors 1. Anjelo Rupasinghe 2. Asiri Silva 3. Daniel Ferdinandusz 4. Darren Hakel 5. Dilhan de Silva 6. Dilushka de Mel 7. Geethika Cooray 8. Nicole Liyanage 9. Nigel Lord 10. Niran Gomes 11. Nuwan Hugh Perera 12. Pramuk Ranasinghe 13. Ransika Fonseka 14. Rehan Almeida 15. Rukshan Aponso 16. Rushen Mendis 17. Russel Valentine 18. Shehan Wijemanne 19. Shemal Fernando 20. Stefan Stainwall 21. Vindula Perera 22. Vihan Udawela 23. Yohan Anjelo 24. Ian Herft

Leads 1. Alain Caspersz 2. Amesh De Silva 3. Angelo De Silva 4. Ashen Lowe 5. Ashen Samarajeewa 6. Chamara Perera 7. Charith Pathirathna (Alberta, Canada) 8. Danusha Ganewatta 9. Deshan Cooray 10. Dihan Amarathunge 11. Dino Corera 12. Kaveen Perera 13. Laankhe Perera 14. Melvyn Francis 15. Nilantha Perera 16. Nishantha Warnakulasuriya 17. Priveen Fernando 18. Rayhan Wanniappa 19. Rohith Wijesooriya 20. Roshil Rajasekara 21. Sasanka Wickramasinghe 22. Shannon Vanhoff 23. Shavin Peiris 24. Shenal de Silva (Germany) 25. Shenuk de Zoysa 26. Shevanka Samarasinghe (Melbourne, Australia) 27. Shiran Cooray 28. Thushara Luvis 29. Tilanka Jayamanne 30. Vihan Amarathunge 31. Vindula Perera 32. Ryan Lord 33. Gehan Gunathilake 34. Gihan Jayathilake

Baritones 1. Aniston Leo 2. Aushadie Wickramasinghe 3. Charles Gunaratnam (Melbourne, Australia) 4. Christopher Stephen 5. Damien Abeyratne 6. Delshan Fernando 7. Gavin Perera (Germany) 8. Jeremy Valencia 9. Keminda Heethawaka Arachchi 10. Kentigern Peries 11. Migara Luvis (Australia) 12. Navishka Wijesuriya 13. Navodith Fernando (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) 14. Prakash Fernando (Melbourne, Australia) 15. Ramith Ekanayaka 16. Ravindu Perera 17. Rayham De Silva 18. Roshane Jayampathy 19. Shalinda Halpe 20. Sharada Weerawardana 21. Shehara Luvis 22. Shenal Goonewardane 23. Shevanka Fernando 24. Thavisha De Silva 25. Thishan Abeysekera 26. Travis Franklin

Basses 1. Chanaka Jayamaha 2. Dayan Gunasekara 3. Denham Hakel 4. Dighayu Jayawardane 5. Erol Candappa 6. Eshantha Peiris 7. Evan Corea (Melbourne, Australia) 8. Heshan Thambimuttu 9. Jegan Fernando 10. Navindra Abeyesekera 11. Nerantha Perera 12. Nirantha Wijesekara 13. Reihan Stephen 14. Renusha Wijeratne 15. Sachintha Dias 16. Sajee Wewita 17. Shanaka Cooray 18. Shehan Dias 19. Shenal Perera (Canada) 20. Shevon Perera 21. Shirley Kannangara 22. Nigel van der Wert

The Old Joes’ Choir is a Not for Profit alumni men’s choral group. This score and the performance of the same is not intended for commercial use. This score was developed as a result of experimentation and research in to the viability of reworking commercially popular music as choral works in an effort to make choral music more relevant and accessible. This score has also been used for the purpose of educating and motivating young musicians in the field of composition and scoring, in an effort to ignite interest in them, by the use of new age material which is commercially popular.







