Would you pay $200 for the world’s best sparkling? The ‘spectacular’ Australian wine that’s beaten rivals from around the world – even France – By CINDY TRAN

A bottle of sparkling wine from Australia has been crowned the best in the world, beating drops from all around the globe.

The House Of Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2004 has won the ‘Top Sparkling Wine in Decanter’s Wine of the Year 2020 Tasting’ – a tasting panel managed by one of the world’s leading and most influential wine publications.

The bottle, made in Tasmania, took out the top spot in the Decanter Magazine Top 100 wines of the year after earning a stellar 96 points.

The wines that make the prestigious list every year are subject to a rigorous tasting process in order to crown the winners.

‘It’s an absolute honour to have the E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2004 judged alongside some of the best sparkling wines from across the globe,’ House of Arras chief winemaker Ed Carr said.

‘House of Arras was born from a vision to create an Australian sparkling wine on parity with the world’s finest champagnes and sparkling wines.

‘Today’s Decanter Magazine announcement reinforces this vision and is proof that the world’s best sparkling can be found right here in Tasmania.’