Wrongly-Incarcerated Singer Archie Williams Delivers Unforgettable Song – America’s Got Talent 2020

Archie Williams was sentenced to life in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. After 37 years, DNA tests set him free. See Archie sing an emotional rendition of “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” and find out why this is an audition Simon Cowell says he will never forget.