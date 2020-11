Yacht Life – Sailing in Luxury – Trincomalee – Sri Lanka

Did you know there are 84ft/26m Super Yachts built in Sri Lanka? When we found out about Sri Lanka’s newest and largest yacht for charter, we knew we had to check it out! Here’s the video of us going out for 2 days, 1 night aboard the Ocean Diamond Super Yacht with Sail Lanka to go whale and dolphin watching in luxury just off the coast of Trincomalee on the East Coast.