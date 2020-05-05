You can’t keep MALINGA down : By ELMO RODRIGOPULLE

Source: SPORTS DESK SUNDAY OBSERVER

The good news—in these times of bad news all over–is that LASITH MALINGA

will be tagged Greatest Of All Time – for having captured 170 wickets in the Indian Premier League tournament playing for the Mumbai Indians.

The term ‘GOAT’ was first tagged on Australian off spinner Nathan Lyon for becoming the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ in Australian international cricket.

Australia had produced many leg spinners such as Doug Ring, Peter Sleep, Stuart MaCgill and the greatest of them all Shane Warne. But in Lyon he was the greatest offie that the Aussies had produced.

The panel that chose MALINGA as the greatest IPL wicket taker were – Kevin Petersen, Dean Jones, Mathew Hayden, Akash Chopra, Greame Smith, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop and Tom Moody – all international stars who know their onions.

MALAINGA from the time he burst into international cricket, especially in the T20 and 50-over formats after quitting the established game, was a big hit for Sri Lanka and brilliant for the Mumbai Indians bowling them to many a victory and making them champions.

In last year’s IPL final which was spine tingling with the result hinging on the last over bowled by MALINGA. With the Mumbai Indian supporters and the spectators at the edge of their seats, skipper Rohit Sharma confidently went to his ‘best death over’ bowler. None other than MALINGA who obliged by trapping the last man plumb lbw with a stinging Yorker.

Mumbai Indian cricketers swarmed the field like a bee hive that had been stuck and were all over MALINGA –who had to be rescued from the embraces and hugs. The Indan press described his feat under pressure as a cricketing miracle. It made the big made Windies skipper Kieron Pollard carry MALINGA on his shoulders and doing a lap of honour. MI coach, former Sri Lanka cricketing star Mahela Jayawardena and Indian demi god of cricket and consultant Sachin Tendulkar had large smiles writ on their faces.

It is saId that the Ambanis owners of Mumbai Indians are crazy over MALINGA and even if he is not playing having him in the squad as an inspiration. Great on the curly haired tinted LASITH MALINGA who the likes Sri Lanka cricket or world cricket will ever see.

Merril and Channa no more – sub head

It was indeed sad to hear about the passing away of two sportsmen who were also gentlemen in their chosen fields of sport. First to go was Merril Dunuwille and then Channa Guneratne.

Dunuwille an old Kandy Antonian was vice captain to Premalal de Silva and was a stylish left hand opening batsman and safe wicket keeper.

After enjoying his school cricket career where he scored a lot of runs and once he finished schooling he joined Saracens Cricket Club and continued his run making act and many were the big scores he made. He was also very knowledgeable and had a shrewd cricketing brain.

Guneratne played for Ananda College and later for Bloomfield before joining the Air Force and continuing not only his cricket, but also his rugby career. He was one of the top all round sportsmen to come out of Ananda.

As a cricketer his forte was his left arm leg spin bowling that brought him lots of wickets at Anands,Bloomfield and Air Force. He was the brother of another Ananda and Army cricketer Lalith Guneratne. Lalith too was another nagging left arm spinner. He is now domiciled in the US with his family.

Both Lalith and Channa were the sons of Douglas Guneratne who was a keen sportsman and promoter while at Lake House as Welfare Manager. Channa was Air Vice Marshall at the time of his death.

Group Captain Padman de Costa former Secretary of Air Force Sports Council and Defence Services Sports Board wrote a good detailed appreciation of Channa’s all round sports career.

There were two other sportsmen who passed away – Raja Wickremasinghe and cricket commentator Suresh Chandra. After his cricket career at Dharmasoka College, Ambalangoda, Wickremasinghe joined the Air Force and was fine new ball bowler and captain of Adastrians. He was over 6 feet tall and looked like the famous Muhammed Ali, the all conquering World Heavyweight Boxing Champion.

Suresh Chandra hailing from Thurstan College was not outstanding at cricket like his illustrious brothers Amresh and Diyanesh, but was excellent as a cricket commentator. At the time of his death he was Chief Justice in Fiji. We wish that the turf lie lightly on these four gentlemen sportsmen.

On Amresh who captained Wesley, played for Tamil Union and then Nomads. When Amresh played for Nomads an interesting incident that occurred in the match between Saracens and Nomads played at the old Nomads ground where now stands the Nelum Pokuna is worth recalling.

The writer and Percy Perera were batting closing up on an upset victory over the strong Nomads led by Dr. V.Sivananthan when the incident took place. Perera hit a ball high and Amresh fielding at long on while taking the catch suffered an apparent fit or a blackout and fell on the ground clutching the ball which was touching the ground.

The fielders gathered round Amresh but could not get him to release the ball. Perera and the writer asked umpire Allan Felsinger whether we could keep running singles and Felsinger said ‘yes’.

Perera and the writer ran 10 singles and stopped because our tounges were hanging out! Those singles helped Saracens score an upset win in a Sara Trophy game and what celebrations there were by the vast Saracens supporters.

Sadly Perera who was domiciled in Melbourne with his family and who was also a classy basketballer who was once chosen ‘Best Shooter in Asia’ in an Asian Games in Bangkokis no more. That incident is still vivid in the writer’s memory.

