Your laugh of the day – German Husband and Wife Circus Act

Her expression (or lack of) is so funny. They must have incredible strength to do this.

The highlight of the traditional circus acts is Die Maiers, a German duo of clowns. Theo Sabine Maier, dressed in a fussy maid’s outfit with an inextricable small purse, does one of the best deadpan acts since Buster Keaton, and she’s joined by her geeky-looking husband Joachim Mohr to perform the funniest and most surprising trapeze act within memory. LA Stage Times.

https://vimeo.com/30014163







